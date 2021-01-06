ST. BONAVENTURE — On the whiteboard, Kyle Lofton had a couple of options.
The St. Bonaventure point guard could have kicked to a popping Dominick Welch or hit Osun Osunniyi on the pick-and-roll. Given his shaky start from 3-point range — just 1-for-11 to that point and 0-for-2 in the game, he could have driven and either looked for a foul or gotten something in the lane.
Instead, he opted to try to win it right then and there.
In his mind, despite there being multiple viable choices for a last shot, there was really only one. As a reigning all-conference player, the team’s unquestioned leader and somebody who’d done this before, he was going to be the guy.
“The coaches and the guys, they lean on me to take those type shots,” said Lofton, who three nights earlier buried a pull-up 3-pointer, from a step behind the line, with 2.8 seconds remaining to give the Bonnies a 69-66 road victory over Richmond. “It’s like, if I didn’t shoot it, they’d ask me, why didn’t I?
“If I saw an open man or ‘Shoon rolling, I was going to pass it; I’d make the right basketball play. But there was like five seconds left and I just thought I should take this. The worst it could be would be overtime, so I just went on and took it.”
BARELY OVER two years in, Lofton already has a couple of truly clutch moments on his resume. According to Pickin Splinters, he’s 3-for-6 on shots to tie or take the lead in the final 35 seconds, good for fourth-best at Bona since 2019-10, behind fellow star guards Jaylen Adams (5-8, 62.5 percent), Marcus Posley (5-9, 55.5) and Matt Mobley (3-5, 60).
His latest served almost as a message from the 6-foot-3 point guard, the only First Team All-Conference player from last winter to be dropped down to the Second Team in this year’s preseason. But even after providing a reminder that he remains, quietly, one of the A-10’s top players, he didn’t view it as an “I told you so” to the league’s coaches and voting media members.
“Like I said before, I really don’t look at it as a personal thing,” he said of the First Team slight. “I just take it game-by-game. I want to win each and every game. I’m out there, I look at it as, ‘let’s go get this one now, let’s win.’ We played a very good Richmond team (with) a couple of all-league players on it.
“I just felt that was my moment to step up and make a big shot.”
— Bona, of course, lost a key contributor in Justin Winston, but coach Mark Schmidt wasn’t exactly subtle in pointing out what his team doesn’t lose by the 6-foot-8 forward’s transfer … and how confident he is in playing small the rest of the way.
“I have a lot of confidence,” he said. “Sometimes (Welch at the 4) that’s probably our best lineup. Dom last year was our second-leading rebounder. Justin averaged 2.7 rebounds (actually 3.4), Dom averaged 7.5, so we’re a better rebounding team when Dom is on the court. I have a lot of confidence in that lineup.”
— Anthony Roberts made his much-anticipated debut last week, averaging seven points, two assists and three rebounds in the two road contests, while earning 28 minutes against Rhode Island and 19 vs. Richmond.
Bona is pleased with what it’s seen so far from the 6-foot-4 guard, who averaged 13 points for a 20-win Kent State team last year, but feels he’ll become a true difference-marker as he continues to adjust to the A-10 and log more action.
“He’s still getting his legs,” Schmidt pointed out. “He’s probably had the least amount of practice of any of our guys (due to COVID-19). He’s not nearly where he needs to be, but he’s getting in better shape and his skill is getting better. He’s got a long way to go, but I’m glad he’s on our team. Once he gets in shape, he’s going to be a much better player than he is right now.”
Added Lofton of his backcourt mate: “I love Anthony. I feel like he (can play the 1, 2 or 3), he can handle the ball, he can shoot the ball, he can defend, so he’s another piece. We gotta get him rolling and we’ll be that much better.”