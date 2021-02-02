The week began with optimism for Western New York wrestling teams, then fear.
Now, again, they wait.
After getting the go-ahead from the state government to start the season, WNY’s high school wrestling programs still needed clearance from their local health departments. And with five of those (including Cattaraugus) recommending Section 6 cancel or delay the campaign, the section's executive committee chose the latter, postponing wrestling to the spring.
“Just disappointment first and foremost,” Olean coach Mike O’Connor said, summarizing his reaction to another delay.
“I know for me personally, it’s the first time in a long time that I haven’t been part of wrestling in the winter so I miss it and I know that the kids in the area miss it as well,” he added. “Not having that opportunity I think creates kind of a void in some of their lives; for some of them, that’s a big part of their life and they look forward to it and not having it, I’m sure it hurts a little bit for some of them. I feel for the kids that are seniors that have conditioned, practiced, hoped for what would be for most high school athletes, the pinnacle of their career is their senior year. Those kids really look forward to that and to not have it, yet, I don’t know, I just feel for those kids. I really do.”
PORTVILLE coach Matt Milne echoed those frustrations.
“I’m frustrated ... just frustrated in the whole situation,” he said. “I sure hope that vaccines and wearing masks and we can get back to some normalcy at some point, herd immunity happens and all of that. That’s the answer is that time is going to take care of all of this eventually. It’s just these kids can't get the time they’re losing back.
“I feel bad for the kids because we keep thinking we’re going to do something and then we're not, then we’re gonna, then we’re not, and I feel bad for the kids. I’m frustrated with the situation.”
Milne emphasized that he isn’t criticizing the section for making the decision, given the recommendation it received from the health departments. He observed that plenty of states have held wrestling tournaments with seemingly no significant spread of COVID, but acknowledged that no coach, administrator or other official would want to be responsible for the exception.
“I won’t lie to you, I’d hate to have a kid get sick with COVID from me coaching wrestling and he goes home and gets a grandmother or grandparent or parent sick, it’s devastating,” he said.
“Everybody’s in a tough situation to make a call. If you make a call and it comes back to bite you, then you’re the jerk. If you make the call that you can’t do it, then you’re a jerk for being that person. I don’t have an answer.”
THE HEALTH departments' statement warning against wrestling in WNY pointed to masks as a potential choking hazard during bouts and the risk of tournaments — specifically citing one from December in Florida — to spread COVID to students from multiple schools.
But in other states, wrestlers have used face masks specifically designed for the sport, and in some other sections, teams have scheduled only dual meets until sectionals or league championships.
Both could be solutions the section looks to in the spring.
The planned spring wrestling season puts the sport in competition for athletes with sports including baseball (or softball, for female wrestlers) and track and field.
Portville typically has strong numbers for wrestling as well, but that could change come May.
“I really get nervous about having it conflict with spring sports and kids having to make a choice,” Milne said. “It’s going to hurt some (schools) to be able to field a team. I had 25 kids signed up ready to go on the first day of practice. Will I have 25 come May 10? Probably not, because there’s going to be kids that are going to do track, that are going to do baseball, so I’m going to lose some kids there. Now they're going to have to choose one sport.”
O'Connor said the Huskies will adapt in the spring to make a season possible.
“I know it definitely gets way more complicated,” O'Connor said of wrestling in the spring. “We're one of the bigger districts in the area, but we’re not so big that we have kids that specialize in just one sport; most kids play multiple sports and it is going to be tricky to say a baseball player that loves baseball is going to also be able to wrestle because they wrestle too, or vice versa. As coaches and a district, I think we’re going to be as open and flexible as we possibly can because we know the situation that we’re in. But obviously the season is going to be way shorter. The rest of New York state is already wrestling as of today and it’s definitely going to be a different feel, that's for sure. It's not going to be a normal wrestling season.”
