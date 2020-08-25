Eric Hemphill is fairly certain of what he’d have wanted in the same situation.
Mike Matz has a similar viewpoint.
“Almost 99.9 percent of the time, I don’t care who on my high school team it is, they’re taking that pitch,” said Hemphill, when asked his thoughts on swinging at, or taking, a 3-0 pitch with a comfortable late-game lead.
There was a reason for such a specific question, of course. This was the exact scenario that played out last Monday night, when young San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a grand slam on a 3-0 count with his team up 10-3 in the eighth inning, drawing the ire of the opposing Texas Rangers and even a slight rebuke from his own manager, Jayce Tingler.
The incident rekindled the every-so-often debate about baseball’s long-standing “unwritten rules,” this (offering at a 3-0 count when up by seven-plus runs in the late innings) being one of the more obscure, and what kind of place they have in today’s game. It seemed to further cement the idea that there’s a very real struggle between tradition and modernity taking place, pitting the “purists,” who are against the DH and in favor of acting by a certain code, and this next generation, steadfast in its quest to bring more emotion, excitement and “fun” to baseball.
FOR LOCAL coaches, there’s a clear-cut difference in how to approach such questions between the high school and Major League levels. There, at times, is a vast difference in talent level in scholastic baseball. Unlike in the bigs, there are no contracts, jobs and statistical incentives on the line.
And so, yes, on a Tuesday night in May, Hemphill might insist on red-lighting his No. 6 hitter in the same position. But even with a self-proclaimed “old-school” mentality, the Allegany-Limestone boss can understand why criticizing an MLB player for homering, having fun and further helping to ensure a victory seems a little funny in 2020.
“Those guys at the Major League level are trained at the highest level,” Hemphill said, “so if that guy’s going to just throw one down the middle, even with a seven-run lead, I don’t have an issue with it, because we’ve seen bullpens even in the last week (surrender big leads late in the game).
“But at the high school level, you’re (sometimes) dealing with such highs and lows of ability from your team’s perspective and the opposing team. In my mind, I’m giving a take sign, and if they walk him, we just scored a run without having to do anything. So that’s where my mindset is there.”
IN RECENT years, the argument over what should be considered acceptable has only intensified.
Should players be allowed to react (by bat-flipping or “peacocking,” admiring a deep drive for too long) after a home run? Is it okay to steal a base late, watch home runs land, step on the mound or otherwise “dismiss” tradition? Grizzled veterans such as Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner don’t seem to think so, and he’s made his opinion known to more than one hitter circling the bases.
But more and more of baseball’s young stars are beginning to strongly disagree, as is a number of media members, who quickly came to Tatis Jr.’s defense last week, one of whom described the aftermath as having “set off a new round of pearl-clutching.”
Count Matz as being among the latter category. As the Portville coach noted, in an age where money is built on stats, why shouldn’t the 21-year-old Tatis Jr. be allowed to add another home run and four more RBIs to his already-league-leading totals?
“So guess what, pitcher?” Matz said with a chuckle, “don’t fall behind 3-0 and then groove a fastball. If you didn’t stink to begin with, this never would have happened.”
Echoing Hemphill’s sentiment, he added: “Now high school’s a little bit different. Most coaches have been in games where they’re either getting one put on ‘em or they’re putting one on somebody, and I think there you’re taking a different approach. There’s no pro contracts on the line; you’re teaching more about sportsmanship and teaching the game, teaching competition.”
THE DIVISION is apparent.
The same traditionalist who doesn’t want to see the DH become a permanent fixture in the National League is likely going to support a guy getting a fastball to the ribs for “showing up” a pitcher in a previous at-bat.
The new wave has begun to inject a new way of thinking, one which all but tramples on most of baseball’s old-school mentality. In response to what happened, 29-year-old Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer tweeted to Tatis Jr.: “1.) Keep swinging 3-0 if you want to, no matter what the game situation is. 2.) Keep hitting homers … 3.) Keep bringing energy and flash to baseball and making it fun.”
Last Monday’s issue aside, MLB has long had issues with drawing interest among the younger generation of sports fans. To its young stars, this is the way to go about doing that, by making the game more fun.
“Grow the game,” Matz concurred. “I mean, I love driving by Forness and seeing kids playing pickup baseball or kids with their dads. I think that’s great. And you want to keep that going? Well, guess what, they want to see excitement.
“I saw Tatis Jr. stole third with two outs when they were up (in another game). Fine, because guess what? That guy is a guy that kids will latch onto and say, ‘Yeah, he’s cool,’ and if you want to grow the game, you need guys like that, you need guys like (the Blue Jay’s) Bo Bichette, you need guys that are the next generation.”
Comparing the new eras for leagues like the NFL and NBA to the chronically conservative MLB, Matz added: “Every other sport, these guys are allowed and even encouraged to have fun. You look at some of the celebrations after soccer goals, after touchdowns in the NFL after big dunks in the NBA.
“So, because baseball has this history that goes back 140-plus years, well, we can’t have fun.”
OF COURSE, there has to be a line, Hemphill noted, and Matz agreed.
In high school, the mercy rule has all but eliminated the potential for these unwritten rules to be implemented. Teams are quick to keep would-be doubles to singles, stop stealing bases and not score if it isn’t necessary.
Perhaps some of those principles could still be applied to the MLB level, while still wanting to cultivate a new level of excitement.
“That’s one thing I won’t … I try not to allow my kids to do (is show up a pitcher),” Hemphill said. “It’s still a game of respect. Get excited about something you’ve done, but there’s no need to say anything or flip a bat, I don’t think. It’s a fine line I think you draw, no matter what age group you’re talking about.”
“Emotion’s good; hit the home run, get around the bases and celebrate with your teammates. But I don’t think you have to 100 percent do it at the expense of the other pitcher or another team for that matter.”
