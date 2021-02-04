OLEAN — Steve Anastasia knew there’d be an issue.
The Olean High athletics director, upon learning that New York State was going to get a winter high school sports season after all, had quickly managed to compile a 14-game schedule for varsity boys basketball.
Soon after, the calls began coming in: With a priority on league games, and due to the circumstances, there may not be enough available officials for non-league contests on certain days. For Anastasia, that means having to track down new dates for such games … if any even remain.
“I knew it would be a problem,” he said. “I know some officials in Allegany County that are not coming to Cattaraugus (County to officiate). And I know some officials that just aren’t doing it this year. There’s a shortage of officials in Cattaraugus and Chautauqua, so we’re dealing with that, too …”
And that’s just one among the myriad of issues that local ADs such as Anastasia have been, and will continue, dealing with in this age of athletics chaos caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
FOR HOWEVER minimal the last several months were, that’s how manic the next five months promise to be.
And for the likes of Anastasia, that means:
Starting a winter season around the same time that those sports would ordinarily be winding to a close. Wedging a football and volleyball campaign in between the winter and spring seasons. And pushing wrestling to the spring, where it will be forced to compete with baseball and track.
Essentially, ADs are being tasked with staging an entire school year’s worth of athletics into a single semester. It’s already a “mentally exhausting” endeavor, Anastasia said. And it comes with any number of logistical matters, COVID-related or otherwise, to sort out, from scheduling to facilities to bussing.
“The busing is still a huge issue with only having one kid to a seat,” Anastasia noted, “which pretty much allows you 20 kids and two coaches. Our basketball teams used to travel together, JV and varsity, they would just go. But now we have to send them on two buses because we have too many kids.
“Looking ahead to the spring, our track team always took two buses because of the amount of kids; now you’re looking at four. I don’t even know how that’s going to work. I think the spring will be tougher, and now you just added another sport with wrestling …”
He added, “We’re just going one season at a time right now.”
THE PROSPECT conducting three seasons in a five-month window is daunting, Anastasia acknowledged. But there are two key components that should make the idea of “pulling it off” a bit more feasible.
The way Section 6 recently restructured them, there will only be five days of overlap between seasons rather than the originally scheduled two weeks (this was done by pushing the spring season from May 15-June 30). That means Anastasia will be faced with, at most, one school week of having to find gym space for, say, the nine teams that make up their boys and girls basketball and girls volleyball programs.
It also eases the burden on multi-sport athletes, who now won’t be forced to choose between teams (aside from the spring/wrestling scenario) as much as they would have within the old schedule.
The other factor is that, aside from football and wrestling, teams only need six practices before they can begin a season. That figures to make the quick transition between sports more achievable.
“The two-week overlap would have been impossible,” Anastasia said. “But now with the five-day … and usually that last week is a playoff week. So, if our volleyball team gets beat and they’re done, there could be no overlap.
“With the changes in the dates, making it a little (more open), the two weeks would have been a disaster. So the five days is a little more manageable. With needing fewer practices to compete … that makes it more manageable as well.”
OF COURSE, then there’s the looming presence of the virus itself.
In addition to the organizational side of things, ADs, as they did in the fall, will have to make sure they’re abiding by established protocols to ensure that these seasons are held safely (in basketball, for instance, players will have to bring their own water bottles and balls for warmups. Also, benches will be spaced out in the same way they have been at the college level).
And that’s to say nothing of what might happen in the event of a positive case.
“We’ve game-planned for it, we’ve talked about it,” Anastasia pointed out. “(But) how are we going to work it out? We have assistant coaches in some sports and we don’t in others. If we get a coach who doesn’t have an assistant and has to quarantine for 10 days, what are we going to do?
“Stuff like that … you hope it doesn’t happen, but if it happens, I don’t even know what we’re going to do.”
For local ADs, the last year – from canceled and postponed seasons, to the ‘will we or won’t we,’ to the uncertainty of what comes next – has been a frenzy. “I’ve (been the Olean AD) for five years now,” he said, “and I’ve probably done more rescheduling this year than I have in the last four years combined.”
THE NEXT five months figure to be even more of a challenge. But the headaches, he said, will be worth it when Olean’s athletes are finally able to begin competing again, and with some kind of regularity.
“I’m super happy, especially for the seniors,” Anastasia said. “They actually get to do something. It’s a pain in the butt, but that makes it all worth it.”
Noting that the section’s no-spectator rule will be revisited on Feb. 22, he added: “I know the parents are bummed they can’t watch, but at least the kids can play. Right now, there’s no spectators, but we’re going to try to keep it as safe as possible.
“We’ve been in constant contact with other schools about sending them our protocols and talking about protocols and trying to keep them similar so you’re not doing something totally different when you go to a different school.
He concluded: “You just go with the punches and see what happens. Hopefully it works out for the best. Hopefully we just keep going and nothing happens.”