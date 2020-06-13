It was the news that thousands of athletes across Pennsylvania had been waiting for.
On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf and the PIAA had given all sports — from kindergarten to the National Football League — the approval to begin a path back to the practice field and the workout room, so long as proper safety measures are in place.
But so many questions remain in the wake of that announcement, and those tasked with putting together a plan of action to get teams back to the field in the coming weeks have plenty left to figure out.
“This is not going to be done quickly or easily,” Smethport athletic director Rick Woodring said. “There are so many things we need to find the answer to. Will we be buying thermometers? And how many? Do we have sanitation items available? Can we make those items ourselves?
“And I’m sure there are 100 different things that I haven’t mentioned … and this is all before we even get to a game.”
The answers to those questions will have to be developed by each school district in conjunction with CDC, PIAA, NFHS and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines. There is no uniform policy for schools and each plan will look different.
In District 9, a plan for a school like Oswayo Valley (which only sponsors three fall sports teams) will look much different from a plan by Bradford (10 teams).
“Pretty much what the governor said yesterday — and the PIAA to some extent — is that there is no ‘one-size fits all’ model,” Bradford athletic director Mike Erickson said. “What works for Bradford isn’t going to work in Philadelphia and vice versa, and that’s for obvious reasons.”
ERICKSON, who also serves on the District 9 Committee, said that his preliminary plan is to spend the next couple of weeks mapping out guidelines for the Owls’ fall sports programs and presenting them at the Bradford school board’s next meeting, set for June 29. If the board approves the athletic department’s plan, practices and workouts could begin as early as Wednesday, July 1.
“We are finalizing plans and we are getting things ready to submit,” Erickson said. “We are pretty well ready to go.The school districts also have to submit plans for approval to the Pennsylvania Department of Education before they can move forward. This is just one part of that proposal.”
In Smethport, Woodring does not have any target dates set, but he’s been in communication with his fall sports coaches and told them to prepare for the resumption of their seasons and to have plans in place from what the locker room to the weight room may look like.
“I told some of my coaches a couple weeks ago to start writing up a plan on how things are going to look and to take that into consideration,” he said. “Once we find out for sure we can resume, we can just tweak those plans and we don’t spend extra time waiting.”
Complicating matters for Smethport — and something that nearly all District 9 schools will have to factor in — is how cooperative sports agreements will work.
In the fall, the Hubbers co-op with Port Allegany for boys and girls soccer, boys and girls golf and cross country, and the logistics for practices and games will be an added layer for both school districts to figure out.
“Transportation … how does that work?” Woodring wondered. “How much do we have to social distance on a bus? All those things will have to be looked at.”
BOTH Woodring and Erickson agreed that some sports will be much easier to conduct safely than others.
Erickson surmised that cross country, tennis and golf could “begin tomorrow if they wanted,” but the climb for close-contact sports such as soccer and football will be much steeper.
“In the case of football and soccer, I don’t see defensive practices being held at all,” Erickson said. “How are they able to keep the six-foot barriers, at least for the time being? Now, could that go away in the near future? I think we all hope that it does. But the reality is that it may not.”
Still, the uncertainty of actually having a fall sports season — particularly in the close-contact sports — didn’t keep parents from holding out hope and registering their children for the season in the Bradford School District.
“We held sign-ups last week for three days and the parents that were there overall, I think, were very enthused that we were at least taking the steps towards planning for the fall,” Erickson said. “Everybody knows where we’re at; everybody understands the conditions that we are under right now.”
Although Wednesday’s guidance was a welcome step in the right direction as the sports world works towards a return to normalcy, both Woodring and Erickson agreed that with so many unknowns still unfolding daily, they’re not ready to make a prediction for what the first day of fall sports practice on August 17 will look like.
“It’s going to be an interesting summer,” Woodring said. “This is not going to be ironed out in just a couple of weeks. Our area has been very fortunate in terms of cases, but what happens if there’s a surge? Who is to say what it’s going to be like in August?”
Added Erickson, “We’re planning to be there. We are planning to assume that we are going to move forward, but just like the spring, it could be canceled at a moment’s notice and everybody has to buy into that.”