OLEAN — Anna Bush has always enjoyed the theater, but with the onslaught of the pandemic, as well as dealing with disabilities, the Olean resident hasn’t had many opportunities to display her talents.
That is until she learned of an online theater group for women that cast her in the upcoming, original play “Cotton’s Tale.” The play will be livestreamed nationwide in November during the Virtual Women’s Theater Festival (WTF) based in Raleigh, N.C. Bush will play Mrs. Eleanor Rabbit in the two-hour play, which will be performed live at 4 p.m. Nov. 7.
She said 39 other OCCUPY THE STAGE original plays by 40 playwrights, 42 directors and over 130 actors, will also be performed and aired Nov. 6-8 on WTF’s YouTube channel. Recordings of the shows will be available for rent four days afterward from Nov. 9-13.
Bush, who continues to conduct “Wellness Circle” Zoom sessions for community members, said she started searching for online theater opportunities “because almost everything is finding ways to be online due to the pandemic.
“As someone who is disabled, online rehearsed readings are very do-able compared to the intensive schedule required by in-person rehearsals and performances,” Bush said. “I found this group to be very accommodating and at the same time, highly professional. I have also been working with a group in writing a play specific to the online format.”
Bush noted she had been in local productions in the past, including “Into the Woods” and “Guys and Dolls” with Olean Community Theatre. In addition, she has directed plays, was director of drama at Alfred State College and studied acting in New York City.
Bush said she tried out for the current part by recording a monologue for YouTube.
“I was pretty excited (to be cast for a part) because I don’t have the opportunity anymore to be in a regular production,” Bush commented. “I also applied to direct for this festival, but they had something like 400 people apply to direct.”
She said the current festival “levels the playing field” by requiring that each production rehearse just three times before the play is aired.
“That was why I was able to participate because even though it can be very, very tiring, I can recuperate a day or two after the rehearsal” on the Zoom platform, she said, noting the rehearsals are three hours long. In addition, she said the playwright attended the first rehearsal held by the actors and gave her perspective on the production.
“It’s a reading, but it’s a rehearsed reading and we work on character development,” she said of rehearsals. “Our director wants us to use props … but everybody is doing (their production) a little different, I’m sure.”
Bush said the play takes a look at children’s literature and the Tale of Peter Rabbit from a woman’s perspective. She said viewers can also watch other individual plays or the entire weekend of productions online.
Information provided on the OCCUPY production site states that the program is in its fifth year, with this year marking the first time to present it completely virtual.
“For 48 hours over a single weekend, we will ‘occupy’ the virtual stage, amplifying the voices of marginalized playwrights as a way to claim the space that is ours, and show that women and marginalized genders won’t be silenced,” producers of the event stated.
Tickets to Occupy The Stage 2020 are now available on Eventbrite at prices ranging from $5 to $10 for an individual show, to $40 and up for all-access packages.
The performances will air on WTF’s YouTube Channel exclusively for ticket holders.
More information is also available at womenstheatrefestival.com