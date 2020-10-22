This may be a surprise to some, but my favorite television show of all time is “The West Wing,” the award-winning drama about the lives of the senior staff in the White House of President Jed Bartlet. Political opinions aside, this is my favorite show due in large part to its creator and head writer, Aaron Sorkin.
Additionally, a movie that I will undoubtedly watch at least part of any time it’s on the TV, regardless of where in the story I pick it up, is “A Few Good Men,” a courtroom drama written by, you guessed it, Aaron Sorkin, based on his play.
As one of the most respected and lauded writers in Hollywood, I’ve enjoyed every movie or TV show I’ve seen that Sorkin has written. So of course I was excited to see “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” a new Netflix film written and directed by Sorkin that combines examining American politics with a thrilling courtroom drama.
Whether the subject material connects with me personally is irrelevant in a Sorkin-penned production: the way he crafts the stories and writes dialogue is inspiring to me as a writer. And although this is only the second film Sorkin has ever directed, his decades of experience in television, theater and movies make “Chicago 7” a thoroughly entertaining history lesson and as well made a movie as I’ve seen in this abnormal year.
With an outstanding all-star cast portraying some of the era’s most famous protestors and the people charged with either committing or freeing them, Sorkin delivers a film that is as timely today as it has been in anytime since its events occurred, for better or for worse.
In Chicago 1968, the Democratic Party Convention was met with Vietnam War protests from activists like the moderate Students for a Democratic Society led by Tom Hayden (played by Eddie Redmayne) and the militant Yippies led by Abbie Hoffman and Jerry Rubin (Sacha Baron Cohen and Jeremy Strong), which led to violent confrontations with the local authorities.
Seven of the accused ringleaders are charged by the hostile Nixon administration — including Black Panthers leader Bobby Seale (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who was not involved in the incident — and given an unfair trial presided by the belligerent Judge Hoffman (Frank Langella) and prosecuted by a reluctant but duty-bound Richard Schultz (Joseph Gordon-Levitt).
As their pro bono lawyer (Mark Rylance) faces such odds, Hayden and his fellow accused are frustrated by the Yippies’ outrageous antics while Seale is denied a chance to defend himself. Although the Chicago 7 clash in their political philosophies, they soon learn they need each other in this fight against injustice.
With Sorkin’s recent film work being based on true stories, such as his award-winning screenplays for “The Social Network” and “Steve Jobs,” his directing choices here further reflect his passion for exploring the facts of the subjects with a documentary-like style. The movie’s opening is full of newsreel footage and continues to be sprinkled in through the rest of the runtime. The film may be a dramatisation, but it feels more real with the fuzzy black-and-white media coverage showing the same events from a different point of view.
Point of view is such a huge part of how to tell this story. As the courtroom scenes make clear, how the riot’s events are remembered and who is telling them matters. The trial may be discussing a certain incident, but it could be being told by three different characters’ flashbacks intercut with actual news footage of the incident. On the one hand, the audience gets close to a complete picture of the events, but it also shows that no one person can remember it all as it exactly happened.
Sorkin’s writing has always been more showy than how people actually speak, but there is something about his dialogue that comes out swinging and captivates the audience. Even if it’s not realistic, some of the speeches and exchanges in the movie feel emblematic of what the film is really about. These were real men on trial, but the ideas and movements they represent are what Nixon’s government is really trying to imprison.
With 51 years separating the events and this film, it’s easy to distance ourselves and view “The Trial of the Chicago 7” as an historical piece of entertainment. I would argue that it’s also an important educational film to learn from, especially considering the political unrest happening today.