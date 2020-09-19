He played in Buffalo for four seasons, and was always tied to the theory that he owed his first-round draft selection to former coach Rex Ryan, who picked the defensive end from Clemson as a nod to his son, a reserve wide receiver and kick-holder for the Tigers, whose games he watched religiously.
Thus, Shaq Lawson became a Bill.
Unfortunately, he wasn’t a difference-maker, but rather merely a journeyman who had 16.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, 10 knocked down passes and an average of 24 tackles per year in 50 games between 2016-19.
Still when his rookie contract ran out last winter, Buffalo made him a strong offer, but not quite as good as Miami’s.
“It was off a little bit,” Lawson admitted of the Bills’ bid. “It ended up being the warm (weather) or the cold, so I ended up coming here. But it was a close decision. I respect everybody up there. I talked to them and thanked them for the opportunity they gave me; but at the end of the day, I just had to make the best choice for my family.”
But that didn’t end his friendship with his former teammates whom he faces Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.
“I’M EXCITED to go against those guys,” he said. “I talk to (some of) those guys every week so I still keep a good relationship with (them). I’m looking forward to this game going against my former team, a place I’d been for four years and get the chance to play them.
“Teams change up things. There might be a whole different system from where it was when I left last year – I know a lot of players – but as far as tendencies, no.”
Interestingly, one of his closest friends on the Bills is quarterback Josh Allen.
“That’s my dude … I talk to him from time-to-time,” Lawson said. “That guy got better every year and I saw that develop his first two years as a player. He’s a dog. I said that when I was there. The guy is a dog and that’s what you need at quarterback. He’s grown a lot. Just watching his film now, he looks a lot better than he was last year – 10 times better.
“Throwing the ball – the guy can already run – just a strong, physical guy. I respect(ed) Josh since he came there. We know the challenge that we face this week. It’s the same thing we had to do with Cam (Newton, Pats’ QB), another similar-type player. Out of the pocket, Josh is probably a little faster than Cam. We’ve just got to be ready for the challenge ... stop the run. If you stop the run, the whole game takes care of itself.”
OF COURSE, that’s something the Dolphins didn’t do in last Sunday’s season opener, a 21-11 loss to the Pats in Foxboro.
New England rushed for 217 yards on 42 carries, Newton logging 75 on 15 tries with two touchdown runs.
“I was hard on myself,” Lawson admitted. “As a leader, as a defensive line, period, it starts up front and all the guys on the d-line took full responsibility for not stopping the run. We hold ourselves accountable and we’ve just got to continue to do better and stop it this week because that’s what the NFL is going to try to do. It starts with the run.”
“The zone read (QB option to run or pass) is a college play. They’re bringing it back in the league. Successful mobile quarterbacks do the zone read a lot, so we’ve just got to defend it in the right way.”
He added, “Each offensive coordinator in the NFL wants to start the game off by running. Basically, you’ve got to try to make them one-dimensional – get them in the air – it’s a big part of stopping the run. You’ve got to take pride in it. It’s somebody running up your gap. After last week’s performance, I put that on me. I didn’t do my part, but this week I’ll definitely do better.”
And Lawson, having played in Buffalo, feels he has a bit of an edge.
“I know a lot of these guys. I’ve seen them play. I was with them every day ... everybody has a weakness to their game,” he said. “I just help our guys on stuff that can help us succeed … stuff that I can remember those guys were doing and how (they) block. It’s going to be a great matchup because it’s a great d-line versus a great o-line.
“At the end of the day, it’s ball and I want to win. I want to beat those guys so I don’t really care who I hit as long as I make a play to help this team win.”
