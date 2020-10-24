SMETHPORT, Pa. — For the second time in three seasons, the Smethport football team is heading to the District 9 Class A championship game.
Behind another stellar night of defense and some heroics from Noah Lent and Ryli Burritt, the Hubbers rallied in the fourth quarter to upend Union/A-C Valley, 12-10, on Friday night to advance to the D9 finale.
Smethport had trailed 10-6 heading into the final quarter before Lent hit Burritt for a 22-yard touchdown pass to put the Hubs ahead for good.
“I’m excited about how the kids persevered and pushed through adversity,” Smethport coach Adam Jack said. “That was a heck of a battle, and my hat is off to Union/A-C Valley. They’re a really good team. They came up here and gave us a dogfight.”
As was somewhat expected entering the matchup, the game featured plenty of defense, particularly from Smethport. The Hubbers (6-0) held the Falcon-Knights (5-2) to just 50 yards of offense on 34 plays and allowed only two first downs the entire game.
However, Union/A-C Valley used an 85-yard kick return by Tanner Merwin to take a 7-6 lead, and then parlayed a Lent interception into a field goal as time expired to take a 10-6 lead into half.
Merwin’s score was preceded by Lent’s first passing touchdown, an 11-yard strike from Lent to Brandon Higley.
“It was just one big play that they got on the kick return. In these types of games, you have to play in all three phases,” Jack said. “That was a big momentum swing for them after we had just scored the touchdown.
“But we just told the kids that we were moving the ball, especially in the second quarter. So we just told them to keep battling and fighting because we’d get opportunities in the second half.”
The opportunities were few and far between at first. Smethport and Union/A-C Valley traded punts for four consecutive possessions through the third quarter.
Then, to begin the fourth, Smethport turned the ball over on downs at the Falcon-Knight 15 — a drive that, at the time, seemed like Smethport’s best chance at winning.
But time and again, Smethport’s defense rose to the occasion. It was rare during the second half that the Falcon-Knights found themselves in Smethport territory, and the longest play on Union/A-C Valley’s night was a 12-yard pass.
“We’ve come to play on defense every week,” Jack said. “The kids and coaches have done a really good job of preparing each week, and they keep us in ball games no matter what. Tonight, they gave us an opportunity to win at the end.”
That staunch effort allowed Smethport to play the field position game until Lent’s strike to Burritt midway through the fourth, which capped off a 49-yard drive.
“It means a lot. It was amazing,” said Burritt, who hauled in six receptions for 120 yards and the score and also had an interception on defense.
“I ran an out route, and saw the open field so I cut back in. Hopefully next week we can take the win.”
Jack added of his receiver, “I’m really excited for Ryli. Last year we saw he was coming into his own, and this year he has absolutely done that. He’s been a playmaker for us on both sides of the ball — he leads us in interceptions and receptions. Tonight, he made big play after big play, and I couldn’t be happier for the kid.”
Lent threw for 183 yards and the two scores and rushed for another 34 yards — all just a week after exiting the Hubs’ win at Coudersport with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. His status for Friday night was up in the air throughout the week.
And now, the Hubbers await the winner of Redbank Valley and Coudersport, who battle today in Clarion County at 4 p.m. Two years ago, Smethport and Coudy met for the D9 title in Karns City, which Coudersport won.