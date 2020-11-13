PORTVILLE — On a night that featured an abundance of chances for each side, Chautauqua Lake’s Ian Riedesel was the only player who was able to find the net, as his late goal ended the Portville boys soccer team’s season on Thursday.
Riedesel’s goal lifted the No. 4 Thunderbirds over the top-seeded Panthers, 1-0, in a Section 6 Class C semifinal.
A long throw-in from Nate Engdahl found Riedesel in the 18-yard box, and the junior beat Portville goalkeeper Alex Wenke with 10 minutes remaining in the game.
“I thought this was a great matchup,” Portville coach JJ McIntosh said. “They were a lot faster than I was expecting them to be, and they connected pretty well with each other. They were able to keep possession just by playing aggressive on the back end.”
The Panthers finished with 10 shots on goal, while CL had six. Portville’s best chances came off a pair of corner kicks 10 minutes into the second half. On each, the ball bounced around in front of the goal before being cleared by the CL defense.
The Thunderbirds had another quality chance with 17 minutes remaining, as top goal-scorer Carson D’Anthony had a look on goal off of a corner kick, but the ball found its way to Wenke and out of danger.
CL goalkeeper Tate Olsen stopped all 10 shots that he faced.
“I thought we did a great job of moving the ball on our attacking half, but we just couldn’t connect that last pass to have that good shot,” McIntosh said. “They had great pressure on us, but we were in a couple times and just couldn’t get that finishing touch tonight.”
Wenke did all that he could to keep the Thunderbirds off the scoreboard, making five saves, including a first-half stop that turned away a CL shot that appeared to be heading just under the crossbar and into the net.
“He showed a lot today,” McIntosh said of Wenke. “He stopped several shots that at first glance were definitely going into the back of the net. His athleticism and being able to cover almost the whole box really kept it as close as it was.”
Portville, which had a five-game win streak snapped, finished its season with a 7-3 record. CL improved to 7-3, and will play at No. 3 Maple Grove (11-1-1), which beat No. 2 Ellicottville, 3-2, in the other semifinal, for the Class C final on Saturday.
The narrow losses nixed the possibility of an enticing all-Big 30 matchup, and rubber game, in Saturday’s championship.
“I thought my boys left it all on the line today,” McIntosh added. “I think we played well and they just got the better end of it. Winning our league and becoming the first seed was a stepping stone, and hopefully it motivates these guys to come back hungry next year.”