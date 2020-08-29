ST. BONAVENTURE — This anecdote, while perhaps not widely known, has at least been circulated among the most die-hard St. Bonaventure basketball fans:
The Bonnies’ run to the 1970 Final Four almost never was.
During his junior season in 1968-69, the year he scored a program-record 51 points against Seton Hall and earned Second Team All-America honors, Bob Lanier was approached by the American Basketball Association’s New York Nets, who offered “The Dobber” $1.2 million to forgo his final year of eligibility and turn pro.
The Nets had hit rock bottom that season, going 17-61 — 19 games behind the Eastern Division’s next-worst team, the Minnesota Pipers — while finishing last in the league in scoring and allowing 117 points per game. Attendance had dwindled, with only 249 fans showing up to Commack Arena for New York’s Christmas Day game against the Denver Rockets.
Nets owner Roy Boe needed a star, and had his sights set on Lanier, who was understandably tempted by the offer. After all, it would have made the 6-foot-11 center one of the highest-paid professional athletes of that time.
It wasn’t until after talking to his father, Robert Lanier Sr., however, that Lanier turned down the proposal and returned to school.
“Stay in college and get your degree,” his father told him. “I know you’re going to be a superstar, but I don’t want you to be a dumb superstar.”
THIS NEXT anecdote is even lesser-known, having gone unspoken to even his Bona teammates, but seems pertinent, given the current climate.
Lanier, already one of the most heralded players in college basketball (he’d earned his first All-America nod as a sophomore), was one of the many African-American stars who boycotted the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City.
The details of this revelation are laid out splendidly by Buffalo-based writer Tim Graham in his December 2019 oral history for The Athletic entitled, “Fifty years later, untold stories from St. Bonaventure’s unforgettable run to the Final Four.”
Lanier, according to the story, was asked to play on the ‘68 U.S. Olympic team, which would go on to beat Yugoslavia for the gold medal. But he and fellow standouts Lew Alcindor, Elvin Hayes and Wes Unseld, among others, declined the invitation due to the tremendous civil and racial injustices of the time.
This time period (the mid- to late-60), as Olympic Project for Human Rights organizer Harry Edwards noted in Graham’s story, was among the most politically violent in this country, the reflections of which are sadly being seen today, some 60 years later. Much of that, of course, was rooted in race.
“We were just getting out of that Jim Crow era,” Lanier noted to Graham. “Some of that stuff you heard and saw during the 1960s was difficult to imagine. Our country was in a real bad place.”
AND SO Lanier, alongside some of the other most prominent athletes of the era, decided to do something about it. The Buffalo native willingly sacrificed his opportunity to win a gold medal at 19 years old for something that he felt was right.
In a way, this was part of the third wave of athlete activism in the U.S.
The first included the likes of Jack Johnson and Jesse Owens while the second centered on Jackie Robinson’s breaking of the color barrier in Major League Baseball and the third on Bill Russell, who led a player boycott of a 1961 Celtics exhibition game, the last time the NBA had seen anything like it until Wednesday.
And though their decision might not have carried the quite same weight as those that came before, it was certainly felt (the U.S. went into those Olympics as a first-time underdog), and it was another form of action that helped to spur real change when the country needed it most.
Which brings us to today.
Fifty years after leading Bona to the Final Four, Lanier is as revered as ever, a fact that was underscored last December in the Reilly Center, when he was honored as part of the 50th anniversary celebration of that season. It seems, though, that if the “Big Cat” had made that decision now, amid incredible political division, he’d be vilified by many, described as selfish, anti-American or much worse.
IT’S FUNNY what time can do, though.
Decades later, the likes of Owens, Robinson, Russell, Lanier and Muhammad Ali are viewed as heroes — by those of every political party — for what they did to raise awareness of the unacceptable racial conditions of their time and make things even slightly better for future generations.
So if that’s the way we perceive such athletes from then, why can’t we afford the same level of acceptance and understanding for what today’s players — across almost every professional league — are courageously choosing to do now?
Almost certainly, there was a percentage of people who didn’t look particularly on those actions at the time. But given the impact over time, history now views these figures in a different light. Years from now, perhaps those who are vehemently against the stand the Milwaukee Bucks and sports as a whole have chosen to take will be able to do the same.
(J.P. Butler, Bradford Publishing Company, group sports editor, can be reached at jbutler@oleantimesherald.com)