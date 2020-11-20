A pair of Big 30 players claimed the top honor in their respective leagues, per CCAA all-star announcements from this week.
Allegany-Limestone junior Chance LaCroix was named the CCAA Division I West Player of the Year while Ellicottville senior Bryce Butler was cited as the CCAA Division III East Player of the Year and Offensive Most Valuable Player. Those two highlighted an impressive list of postseason accolades for Cattaraugus County Big 30 players and coaches.
Portville boys coach J.J. McIntosh and Ellicottville senior Noah Steinbroner were among the other major CCAA Division III East award winners, earning Coach of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, respectively.
Butler and Steinbroner were the two First Team All-Star selections from Ellicottville. Portville claimed six of the 11 First Team slots in juniors Michael Cole (forward), Kyle Mathes and Nathan Petryszak (both midfield) and seniors Todd Stone, Thomas Carls (both defense) and Alex Wenke (goalkeeper). Also cited to the First Team was Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley senior Neland Cummings (forward).
LaCroix was joined on the CCAA West First Team by teammates Huddy Kwiatkowski (sr., defense), Maddox DeLong (jr., defense) and Jack Conroy (so., goalkeeper). Olean garnered two First Team All-Star selections in Joe Magro (sr., midfield) and Dominic Kahle (jr., defense).
On the girls’ side, Ellicottville boasted four First Team CCAA East selections: Mandy Hurlburt, Elsa Woodarek, Emilee Ruiz and Logan Fredrickson. Portville had three, with Teagan Kosinski, Mallory Welty and Kendall Artlip being cited, while Salamanca had two (Ryleigh John and Laila Zolner) and Franklinville one (Kaylee Brennan).
League champion Olean had four players tabbed to the CCAA West First Team: seniors Alexis Gibbons (forward), Chrissy Martin (defense) and Paxton Retchless (defense) and junior midfielder Madison Jones. Allegany-Limestone had two first-teamers in junior goalkeeper Kelsey Riordan and sophomore forward Olivia Paterniti.
Those honors wrapped up a banner season for the area, as all four CCAA leagues involving local teams were won by Big 30 squads: Allegany-Limestone boys (Division I West), Portville boys (Division III East), Ellicottville girls (CCAA East) and Olean girls (CCAA West).