ALLEGANY — A pair of first-time varsity goal scorers propelled a rally from the Olean girls soccer team over Allegany-Limestone, 2-1, in a CCAA West showdown on Saturday.
The Gators benefited from a miscue by Olean goalkeeper Micheyla Williams after three minutes of play. Following a save by Williams, the ball fell out of her grasp and landed perfectly for Janie Missel to shoot into the back of the net.
The lead didn’t last for long as the Huskies (2-0-1) responded two minutes later. Sophomore Olivia Kratts netted her first goal of the season and her varsity career to tie the game.
After being knotted up, 1-1, at halftime, Olean found itself on top three minutes into the second half. Sophomore Jezerae Fayson collected a pass from Emily Gibbons and shot it past the A-L keeper for her first goal of the season and varsity career.
“I felt really good throughout the game,” Olean coach Dan Freeman said. “Allegany-Limestone battled, but I felt like we controlled the game and moved the ball well.”
The Gators had a chance to tie the game with seven minutes remaining in regulation. Olean was called for a handball inside the box, allowing A-L to have a penalty kick. The Gators were unable to convert as Williams made the save, allowing Olean to hold on for the victory.
“During the week, we wanted to practice shooting, especially coming up against Allegany-Limestone,” Freeman said. “I told the girls if they get a chance to shoot, then take the shot, which they did and it paid off. It was Kratts and Fayson’s first goals on the varsity as they were recently just called up from junior varsity.”
The Huskies’ keeper, Williams, finished with seven saves.
Allegany-Limestone falls to 1-3-2 overall, but continues to battle in each game. The Gators have played to two draws and have suffered two one-goal losses.
The Huskies return to action tonight at Southwestern with kickoff set for 7 p.m. A-L plays host to Pioneer in a non-league battle tonight at 7:45 p.m.
CCAA EAST Ellicottville 8, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 1
CATTARAUGUS — Emilee Ruiz racked up three goals and two assists and Mandy Hurlburt (assist) collected her own hat trick to power Ellicottville.
Jocelyn Wyatt and Audrey Hurlburt each added markers while Jenna Hadley earned the win in goal for the Eagles (7-0).
Morganne Chapman had the lone goal for Cattaraugus-Little Valley (0-5).
Portville 7, Franklinville 0
PORTVILLE — Meghan Lyle and Teagan Kosinski each totaled a goal and two helpers to guide Portville to its third-straight win.
Mia Welty and Olivia Dean both had two goals while Torianne Morrow also found the back of the net for the Panthers (4-1), who scored three times in the first eight minutes to take control. Mallory Welty chipped in a helper and Faith Capito faced no shots in the shutout.
Sarah Courtney made 14 saves for Franklinville (2-3).
NONLEAGUE
Genesee Valley 6, Friendship 0FRIENDSHIP — Emera Aquila netted a pair of goals, giving her six on the year, as Genesee Valley won its fourth-straight following an 0-1 start.
Sadie Hemphill and Tasha Wedge each added their first-career varsity goals, with the latter tallying off a one-timer feed from Sophia Gugino, while Avery Grusendorf and Lizzy Bentley (free kick) also scored for the Jaguars.
Ashley Burrows and Aquila made two combined saves to preserve the shutout while Madeline Lerro and Karlee Cochran totaled 12 saves for Friendship (1-3-1).
Andover/Whitesville 4, Wellsville 0
ANDOVER — Zoey Lee scored on either side of halftime and Racheal Jackson and Gabrielle Terhune each added a goal and an assist to propel Andover/Whitesville.
Kennedy Bledsoe and Kaitlyn Calladine each added assists while Livia Simon made 10 saves in a shutout effort for A/W (3-1).
Wellsville fell to 1-4-1.
Belfast 1, Cuba-Rushford 0
BELFAST — Hannah Southwick scored off an Abby Sullivan pass three minutes into the second half and the goal held up as Belfast won its fourth-straight.
Katlin Sadler made seven saves to preserve the shutout for the Bulldogs (4-1). Tara Duvall had no saves while nearly matching the clean sheet effort for C-R (1-4).
SENECA HIGHLANDS IU 9 Bradford 12, Port Allegany 0
BRADFORD, Pa. — Maddi Cowburn (2 assists) and Kelsea Austin (assist) each tallied hat tricks as Bradford finished off a perfect regular season at 13-0.
Chloe Shaw and Emily Morgan each posted a goal and assist, Abbie Nuzzo, Kiara Hogue, Marissa Miller and Alexis Reynolds all had a marker and Emily Bosworth and Mackenzie Lucas both chipped in two assists for the Owls.
Lea Kakolewski and Paige Smith combined to make two saves while the former also posted a first-half helper.
Port Allegany fell to 5-6-1.