SALAMANCA — As one of only two Salamanca Common Council incumbents seeking reelection, Ward 5 resident Janet Koch is looking to continue what began four years ago.
“I would like to continue to be a strong voice for the residents in Ward 5 and the entire city community,” she said in a recent conversation with the Press. “I’ve enjoyed the last four years on the city council in a leadership role to help city residents.”
A longtime city resident, Koch is currently the city school district clerk and secretary to the superintendent. Before running for council in 2016, she also served on the BPU Commission and the Housing Authority Commission.
Koch is running on the Democratic and People’s party lines.
From her past four years on the council, Koch cited the Highland Avenue playground as a major accomplishment for the entire city to enjoy.
“I’m really pleased with our city’s business expansions such as Norton-Smith Hardwoods on Morning Side Drive and Salamanca Sales’ new building on Wildwood Avenue along with the Wildwood Gas Mart which is the new convenience store and gas station on Wildwood Avenue,” she said.
An ongoing problem in the city that Koch said she would like to see addressed in a budgetary fashion is to improve the road conditions within Salamanca, whether they’re the city’s streets or the state arterials.
Looking ahead, Koch said she would like to see the city and the community cleaned up from drugs for the safety and wellbeing of both the youth and senior citizens, and for Salamanca to become a more viable community.
“I would like to see the land the city purchased on State Park Avenue to be utilized with an opportunity for a fit for our city to be a destination to attract community members and out-of-town residents,” she added.
Koch said she encourages all Ward 5 residents to go to the polls or to vote by absentee ballot, which is available to all registered voters under state law due to COVID-19.
“I would appreciate the voters’ support,” she said. “I am honored to represent Ward 5 in our city and hope to be your representative for a continued, strong voice for the next two years. Thank you for all your support.”