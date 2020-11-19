FILLMORE — Jamie Mullen thought if his Fillmore Eagles could, somehow, slow down the Keshequa offense, they could give themselves a chance.
Entering Wednesday night’s Section 5 Class D1 boys soccer championship, Keshequa had scored more than seven goals per game, outscoring opponents 108-13. The Indians scored 15 goals between their first two playoff games.
But on Wednesday, keeping Keshequa relatively in check wasn’t enough. After a scoreless first half, Keshequa used goals from Jordon Luther and Riley Rease to get past Fillmore, 2-0.
“I couldn’t say enough about the battle that we put up,” said Mullen, the 30th-year Fillmore coach. “Our fullbacks kept two of the best offensive players that I’ve ever seen as a coach in high school, kept them at bay and honestly, it was exciting to see the frustration kind of set in.
“Things have been very easy for them, when you average eight goals a game you’re used to seeing it go in the back of the net. That was what we were just hoping for, we thought maybe, going into the second half we could catch a break that might just make them frustrated enough to let us sneak one out on them.”
Reese Powers assisted on both goals for Keshequa (16-1), in the 46th and 57th minutes. Tyler Mallaber made three saves for the Indians.
Fillmore (14-1) held Keshequa to its second-lowest scoring output of the season, behind the Indians’ only loss, a 3-1 non-league setback against East Rochester.
While Keshequa’s offense, led by 31-goal scorer Riley Rease and four other double-digit goal scorers, was highly accomplished this season, Mullen was impressed with its defense all the same.
“What I had heard is that they were susceptible in the back and goodness gracious I didn’t see that at all,” Mullen said. “They shut us down, they played Mitch very, very well. Probably our best chances in the game came with three minutes left to go, we almost pounded in two goals on just balls that were batted around in the box and we almost got one there at the end. But no, they were just an incredibly solid team, so I’m pleased with our good showing.”
For two teams that made the New York State final four a year ago (Keshequa in Class C, Fillmore in D), both entered Wednesday’s final knowing it would be their final game. Mullen is confident his team, which entered the final undefeated, can build on this season, but said he feels for Keshequa, which won’t be able to continue its season in regionals or the state tournament.
“Start with the fact that I was thrilled that we played a soccer season. So let’s put that in the bank,” Mullen said. “The fact that we outscored our league opponents 45-5 and we were undefeated and what is the most exciting part is that I’m playing with three ninth grade starters, I’ve got, depending on the night, probably seven or six starters that were ninth and 10th graders. So I wanted Keshequa to have their due and they certainly earned it, but we’re a team that is headed up and I’ll promise you right now that our team next year is going to be better than this year. That’s saying something.
“We’ve got years to come where we’re very strong and hopefully we can be strong when we can actually go past the sectional game. I feel terrible for those Keshequa seniors, I really do, it’s just not right that they have their dynasty and they have the year, the payoff year and they’re done. Next year that won’t happen to us.”