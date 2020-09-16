KANE, Pa. — The Kane football team experienced a little bit of everything in 2019.
There was the five-game win streak to begin the season, which included a thrilling 25-21 comeback win over eventual District 9 Class AA champion Ridgway in Week 1. During that span, the Wolves outscored their opponents 194-46.
That was followed by a four-game skid to end the regular season, much of which was rightfully attributed to injuries. And then came the postseason, in which the sixth-seeded Wolves knocked off No. 3 Brookville on the road, 28-22, before falling to eventual D9 runner-up Clarion, 27-13.
Through it all, Kane remained resilient, and coach Jim Hillman noted that a season of extremes provided plenty of valuable experiences for his 2020 roster.
“It was just tremendous. The Clarion game didn’t bounce the way we wanted, but the kids gave it everything they had,” he recalled. “We had a lot of injuries while on that skid and had a lot of young kids playing, but those young kids are back as starters (this year).
“(That experience is) invaluable. Just being in those games was tremendous, and now (the players) know what it feels like to be there, and they’re anxious to get back.”
HILLMAN has plenty of those players at his disposal this year, as Kane returns 17 letterwinners from the 2019 season. The biggest group of returners is along the line, where Reese Novosel, Mason Metz, Cooper Nystrom, Justin Peterson, Isaiah Morse and Braydon Rockwell are all back.
Those veterans are bolstered by a bevy of other linemen capable of contributing during the season.
“We have 10 linemen for the first time in years, and a lot of the line from last year is back,” Hillman pointed out. “The guys that weren’t (starting) last year got a lot of playing time then and some the year before, so we’re really happy with where we’re at (up front).”
That unit will be tasked with protecting quarterback Zuke Smith, who started in plenty of games a season ago before Harley Morris took over during the playoffs. The decision to put Smith back under center and have Morris play at receiver was one Hillman said all parties were happy with.
“We talked to both (Smith and Morris) and that’s the direction they both wanted to go as well, so we’re excited to have Zuke back (at quarterback) and Harley playing in a skill position to get things going.”
Smith threw for 1,098 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2019, while Morris accounted for 278 yards and four scores at QB.
Hillman credited Smith for having a great fall camp ahead of Kane’s opener with Ridgway.
“He’s had a great preseason and is doing a wonderful job, and we couldn’t ask for more,” said Hillman, entering his third-year at Kane with a record of 8-12. “He’s got a strong arm, and he’s been working hard in the offseason … I can’t say enough about him.”
MORRIS IS one of several skill players back, along with Shane Ackley (wide receiver), Addison Plants (running back), Josh Buhl (running back) and Bobby Rumcik (wide receiver). That experience may prove vital as the Wolves try to fill gaps left by Big 30 all-stars Jake Alcorn and Teddy Race.
Alcorn led the team in both rushing (561 yards, 5 touchdowns) and receiving (22 receptions, 539 yards, 6 TDs), while Race added 424 yards and four scores on the ground.
“We’re fortunate enough that since I started in 2018, we’ve had a lot of young guys playing all the way up through,” Hillman said. “We have a lot of skill guys coming back, a lot of key guys that have gotten playing time in the last three years, and we’ll just run with it.”
On the defensive side, many of the names already mentioned will factor into games. Novosel and Gus Traugott will anchor the line, while the secondary will boast Morris, Smith, Rumcik, Ryan Buhl and Shane Ackley, among others. At linebacker, Costanzo, Plants and Ricky Zampogna are back.
The key to pulling it all together, Hillman says, will once again be senior leadership.
“Our seniors are second to none. They found out how to lead last year with that super senior group we had, so we’re blessed to have those guys coming back,” the coach said. “We have a lot of really good kids that will anchor us.”
THE RETURNING starters:
Reese Novosel, senior, 6-0, 240, center/defensive tackle
Mason Metz, senior, 5-10, 195, guard/defensive end
Cooper Nystrom, junior, 6-4, 295, tackle/defensive tackle
Josh Buhl, senior, 5-11, 165, running back/linebacker
Jake Costanzo, junior, 5-10, 200, guard/linebacker/defensive end
Justin Peterson, junior, 6-0, 170, tackle/defensive end
Addison Plants, sophomore, 5-7, 160, running back/linebacker
Gus Traugott, senior, 6-0, 175, nose tackle/defensive end
Harley Morris, junior, 5-10, 140, wide receiver/quarterback/defensive back
Zuke Smith, senior, 6-4, 195, quarterback/defensive back
Bobby Rumcik, senior, 6-1, 180, wide receiver/defensive back
ALSO LETTERING were:
Shane Ackley, junior, 5-9, 140, wide receiver/defensive back
Chesney Bradybaugh, junior, 5-11, 140, guard/defensive end
Ryan Buhl, senior, 5-11, 165, wide receiver/safety
Isaiah Morse, senior, 6-1, 250, tackle/nose tackle
Braydon Rockwell, sophomore, 5-11, 240, tackle/defensive tackle
Ricky Zampogna, sophomore, 5-11, 160, tight end/linebacker
THE PLAYERS, by position:
OffenseQuarterbacks:
Smith, Morris, Sam Lundeen (fr., 6-1, 160)
Running Backs:
J. Buhl, Plants
Ends/Receivers:
Ackley, Morris, Rumcik, R. Buhl, Zampogna, Dane Anderson (fr., 5-1, 115), Reece Bechakas (fr., 5-9, 130), Mason Boyer (fr., 5-11, 140), Landon Darr (so., 5-11, 155), Lundeen, Morris, Kolton O’Rourke (sr., 5-9, 150), Travis Walker (jr., 5-6, 160)
Guards/Tackles:
Metz, Nystrom, Costanzo, Peterson, Bradybaugh, Morse, Rockwell, Traugott, James Deane (so., 5-11, 200), Trey Howe (jr., 6-1, 200), Scott Szymanski (so., 5-10, 169)
Centers:
Novosel, Lucas Burrs (so., 5-11, 200)
DefenseEnds:
Bradybaugh, Costanzo, Metz, Peterson, Walker
Guards/Tackles:
Burrs, Deane, Howe, Morse, Novosel, Nystrom, Rockwell
Linebackers:
J. Buhl, Costanzo, Plants, Szymanski, Zampogna
Defensive Backs:
Ackley, Anderson, Bechakas, Boyer, Darr, Lundeen, Morris, O’Rourke, Rumcik, Smith
THE SCHEDULE:
September
18 — at Ridgway, 7 p.m. 25 — St. Marys, 7 p.m.
October
2 — Bradford, 7 p.m. 9 — at St. Marys, 7 p.m. 16 — at Bradford, 7 p.m. 23 — Ridgway, 7 p.m. 30 — Elk County Catholic, 7 p.m.*
November
6 — at Coudersport, 7 p.m.* *Indicates a game dependent on District 9 postseason scheduling.
