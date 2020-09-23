SMETHPORT, Pa. — Josh Greville scored a first-half goal for Kane, and the Wolves made that lead stand in a narrow 1-0 win over Port Allegany in a Seneca Highlands Intermediate 9 matchup on Tuesday.
Greville struck 13 minutes into the first frame. Alec Huckabone posted four saves in the shutout win. The Wolves (3-0) outshot Port A, 27-12.
Port A (0-3) goalkeeper Ty Guilds had 16 saves.
“Kane played really hard tonight. They played a good team game,” Port coach Aaron Clark said. “I also really just want to give credit to my players. This is a bit of a down season for us, and this was our best all-around performance of the season.
“We had more offense and pressure than we’ve had all season. We went in with a new lineup, and the players that went into new positions did a phenomenal job, especially defensively. I can’t give enough credit to the starting defensive line and Ty Guilds in goal.”
BOYS SOCCERSENECA HIGHLANDS INTERMEDIATE UNIT 9Coudersport 3, Elk County Catholic 0COUDERSPORT, Pa. — Ethan Ross, Nash Delp and Caleb Burdick each found the back of the net as Coudersport moved to 2-1.
Jacob Hooftallen handed out three assists while Rosalyn Page made 14 saves to preserve the shutout for the Falcons.
St. Marys 8, Northern Potter 0ST. MARYS, Pa. — Northern Potter dropped to 0-4 with the shutout loss. No other information was made available to the Times Herald.
GIRLS SOCCERSENECA HIGHLANDS INTERMEDIATE UNIT 9Port Allegany 4, Kane 3, OTSMETHPORT, Pa. — Evin Stauffer collected a pair of goals, including the game-winner in the seventh minute of overtime, and Port Allegany overcame an early two-goal deficit to knock off Kane.
Gracie Archer and Bree Garzel also tallied and Brielle Budd made 10 saves for the Gators (2-0-1), who played the Wolves to a 3-3 stalemate after two OTs last week. Sadie Walters scored twice while Karli Gustafson had one goal for Kane, which jumped out to a 2-0 lead and had a 2-1 advantage at halftime.
Jessica Buhl stopped seven shots for the Wolves.