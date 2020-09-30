OLEAN — In any other year, the starting line for the Boston Marathon is located in Hopkinton, Mass., on a scenic stretch that includes a garden on one side, a church on the other and a line of upscale homes, a library and food shops.
For Mike Kane and daughter Ali Hellwig, the starting point to the most prestigious marathon in the world was located at 1501 Portville-Ceres Road, just outside of the beloved local restaurant Red’s and Trudy’s.
Kane, the retired Olean High football coach, and Hellwig are part of a running family.
Father and daughter have done a combined 13 marathons (8 for Ali; 5 for Mike), including three together, and a handful of half-marathons at each other’s side. They’re among the estimated 10 percent of competitive runners who boast the honor of even qualifying for the Boston Marathon.
As one might imagine, there’s both a high and low that comes with enduring something as daunting as a 26.1-mile run.
“You feel like you’re going to die in the last five miles of the race,” acknowledged Kane, who swore he’d never do another marathon after the first. “And then an hour later, you must forget it all, because then all of a sudden you start talking about the next one.”
And for Kane, it’s come with both happiness and heartbreak, glee in the form of eclipsing four hours on three occasions, including a personal best 3 hours, 48 minutes, and gloom by falling just 10 seconds short in his initial bid to qualify for Boston in May of 2019.
It was their shared Boston experience, though, that brought on both the grandest of highs and most crushing of lows. Simultaneously, it was this race that bound father and daughter even closer.
KANE DIDN’T think he had it in him.
The former Olean teacher and coach had just finished the Buffalo Marathon with his best run yet, shaving 18 minutes off his previous low, but fell a mere 10 ticks shy of the Boston standard, which Ali had met the previous fall. The only remaining chance to qualify was in Erie four months later.
“He crossed the finish line and was like, ‘I’m so sorry I couldn’t do it for you,’” Hellwig recalled. “He was more upset for letting me down than by missing the time by 10 seconds, which was heartbreaking.
“Then he said, ‘I just don’t think I can do it again,’ because he only had until Labor Day to qualify. I wanted him to do (Erie) because it’s fast and flat, but he said, ‘No, no, I don’t think my body has it in me.’”
Within hours, however, Kane changed his mind.
He resumed training, continuing even during a two-week vacation in Alaska, where he ran at “11 o’clock at night after all the tours were over, because it was still light out there,” just to stay in shape. In Erie, Kane lowered his PR by another five minutes, this time, triumphantly, meeting the Boston standard.
The next stop for both he and Hellwig was Main Street in Hopkinton.
Or so they thought.
IN THE last six months, their emotions have ranged from dismay, to acceptance, to enjoyment.
In mid-March, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Boston Marathon was postponed until Sept. 14. Two months later, with the coronavirus still raging, it was canceled entirely, leveling the local family that had two qualifiers.
“For me, it was a real disappointment,” Kane noted, “because I had spent two years trying to qualify. … Once we qualified, our plan was to run it together and enjoy our time together.”
In lieu of the actual race, which draws thousands from around the world, marathon organizers made it a virtual event. Eighty-nine percent of the field chose to participate, setting their own courses while running within a weeklong window from Sept. 7-14. Among them were Kane and Hellwing.
“Once they decided (to do that), we figured we would just make it as fun as possible,” said Hellwig, 32, a married mother of four. “We ran from Portville through Olean down to Allegany on the trail and finished at the Olean (Middle School) track, so that made it a really fun course, and we had our ‘pit crew’ (mother Val Kane, husband Adam and mother-in-law Jacquie Hellwig) and the kids all along the course, so we made the best of it.”
Hellwig made spreadsheets to mark the planned route and water stops — “we were very organized,” she said — and at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, they set out, side-by-side, from Red’s and Trudy’s.
And though they were denied the full experience, of running through Ashland, Framingham and Natick, traversing 26 miles, 385 yards of New England terrain during the fall foliage season and finishing at famous Copley Square, they can say this:
They ran the Boston Marathon, and they were part of history, among the first virtual group of runners in the event’s 124-year history. And there was something to be said for doing it on their terms.
“Normally before a marathon, it’s chaotic,” Kane noted. “You get up at 4 in the morning and you gotta try to eat the right stuff and get the right clothes on. We did it relaxed. We set the time we were going to start and we didn’t have to worry about traffic, getting to the starting line or waiting at the Porta Potties.”
Instead, Hellwig said, “We just casually ran and were chatting, and we really had the best time. It was my favorite marathon I’ve ever run. We didn’t stop our watch or anything, we just kept it all going. There was no pressure, we were able to sleep well in our beds the night before. It was just nice.”
THE ACCOMPLISHMENT itself might have been enough.
Kane, at 65, who wasn’t entirely sure he’d make it through another five months of training, and Hellwig ran a 3-hour, 52-minute marathon. They submitted that time via GPS, for which they’ll receive a medal, t-shirt and poster with the names of everyone who completed the race and Boston Marathon logo.
But for the experience they may have lost out on due to the COVID-19 pandemic, here’s what they gained: A final tape made out of toilet paper, which was held by their family, Hellwig’s young son Dash crossing the finish line with them and doughnuts from Ried’s Food Barn waiting for them at the end.
“My kids were at every other water stop screaming, ‘Go, Mommy, go!; go, Mommy, go!’” said Hellwig, who resides in the Syracuse area. “And that was probably the highlight of running it, honestly, because if we were in Boston, we never would have seen them.”
The last five miles? They were still incredibly painful.
“But here’s what my coach told me,” Kane said. “She said, ‘From mile 20 until the end, it sucks if you’re a world record-holder and you’re trying to beat your own record and it sucks if you run a five-hour marathon, so enjoy the suck and just go with it, do the best you can.’”
And even at home, without the high of being in Boston, they could still view it as an equally remarkable achievement. “I think so,” Kane said. Because without the adrenaline and all that, I was (still) only four minutes off my personal best.”
The most important element, though, was doing it together.
For them, no matter where these races take place, there will always be the uniqueness of a father and daughter embarking upon something as significant as a marathon in each other’s company.
“I wouldn’t be running marathons if it wasn’t for Ali,” Kane said. “We’ve run half-marathons together, we’ve run marathons together. The best ones are when we run together and talk through the whole thing.”
Said Hellwig, “I don’t love training for marathons, but I love doing the ones that I can do with my dad. We have the best time, and we have the conversations that we don’t always have the time to have because of the kids and because we don’t live in the same area. So when we do get together, we always make time for a run.
“Those are my favorite times. And I don’t take a single one for granted.”
