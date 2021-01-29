He’ll remain in awe of the man who gave so much of himself to his community.
Don Jordan, after all, had become synonymous with the Portville sports scene, spending nearly four decades along the sidelines, in both significant roles, as a Little League coach, umpire and administrator, and secondary, as part of the chain gang for football games and the scorekeeper for volleyball matches.
He’ll forever be indebted to this man as a coach.
It was 10 years ago that Jordan first approached Bill Torrey, then running the Portville modified softball program, about becoming his assistant. They’d spend the next decade together, through Torrey’s rise to the varsity job, a pair of sectional titles and the 2020 season that never was.
But what Torrey will most treasure from his time with Jordan … is his laugh.
“He just had a wonderful personality,” Torrey recalled, “and just a huge (way about him). If you ever met Don Jordan, you know him. His laugh is James Earl Jones-ish. He laughed loud and he had a real zest for life.”
Jordan made as big an impact as one individual ever could on an entire community — athletics or otherwise. He left an indelible mark on any number of Portville athletes over the last 40 years — softball or otherwise. That much was made clear by the recent outpouring of sympathy and solace for the longtime coach and mentor, who died Monday at 72 after complications from COVID-19.
HIS influence largely came on the diamond.
Jordan was involved with youth baseball for 35 years, serving as a coach, president of Portville Little League, administrator for District 2 and board member for the District 2 Administration Association. He was an accomplished umpire, the subject of a 2015 story in this space for being selected to ump the Big League Softball World Series.
He even carved out time to coach in a Little League championship contest the morning of his wedding.
But his presence was equally notable off the field in practice.
“I spent long hours at practice and games with Mr. Jordan by my side at first base,” one of his former players, Kara Howard, said in a Facebook post, “and the joy and laughter he brought me everyday is unparalleled.
“He’s the one man who could brighten any bad day just by muttering ‘Howie’ in the hallway (during his days as a substitute teacher) or by giving me the ESPN sound after a play at practice. Even though he started as my coach, he quickly turned to family.”
TORREY, at first, had only known Jordan in passing.
He’d moved to Portville from Olean as a teenager in 1995 and didn’t initially play Little League, making him unaware of the scale of Jordan’s contributions until beginning his own coaching career.
Then the pair began working together, becoming close through practices, spaghetti dinners and long softball bus rides. A decade later, it’s unmistakable what Jordan meant … to both Torrey, personally, and the Portville athletics programs.
“Talk about from a mentor, to a father figure to just a dear friend,” Torrey said. “We’ve been together for 10 years, every season. He was always there, he traveled with us to our spring break trips to Myrtle Beach. We were bunkmates for some of those; (we had) a very close relationship in that aspect. He loved all things Portville. He truly embodied all things maroon and white.”
Jordan held a handful of paid positions, from his work at McGraw-Edison and Dresser Industries to his time at What Sounds Good and a four-year stint as the Town of Genesee Supervisor.
His life, though, revolved around volunteer work, which included a 15-year run as an usher at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
And that’s why he was so revered, and how he’ll always be remembered, by the generations of people who knew him.
“Don gave, with a passion that exemplified his character, countless hours teaching and mentoring the youth and adults alike in the community he loved,” a post on Portville’s Little League page read. “Don will indeed be missed, but always be remembered and appreciated for the immeasurable impact he made in the countless lives of those who had the privilege of knowing him.”
IN RECENT years, Portville’s softball players had become particularly close with Jordan. They all loved him “like a grandfather,” Torrey said.
“He had groups throughout the years that he had coached their parents, so there were always particular players that had even closer relationships with him because he had coached their dad or ‘I know your grandfather,’” the 2000 PCS graduate noted. “Like most of us, he played the lineage game, ‘Oh, you’re so-and-so’s daughter,’ so he just had a great rapport with the girls.”
And for as much as they appreciated his wisdom, they’ll mostly remember his lively personality.
“He coached first base for us, and we always gave him a hard time because when the girls would lead off, he would yell, ‘Back! Back! Back!” Torrey recalled, “like the Earth was shaking beneath their feet.”
One year in Myrtle Beach, the softball team took the music-loving Jordan to the Hard Rock Cafe for his 70th birthday.
“We called ahead and told them it was his birthday,” Torrey remembered with a laugh. “And he had no idea, and Don loved all things music. He always told stories about all the concerts he’d been to, and he was excited about going to (Hard Rock Cafe).
“We snuck out and got him a cake and the waitress brought it out and made him get up in front of everybody and we sang to him, and he just loved it. It was the girls’ idea. It was really special. I know he’s brought it up a couple of times since …”
Torrey considers himself lucky to have coached alongside Jordan for the past 10 years. He’s grateful for the chance to have called him a friend, thankful for the “lengthy (softball) debates both before and practice.”
Mostly, though, he’ll remember that laugh.
“If you knew him, when you saw him, he’d be smiling,” Torrey said. “His vibrant personality and that laugh, man. He had a real deep voice and laughed like that boisterous laugh. It was insane. He will be sorely missed by the entire community and by me in particular.”
(J.P. Butler, Bradford Publishing Company group sports editor can be reached at jbutler@oleantimesherald.com)