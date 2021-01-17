Notes from Buffalo’s 17-3 victory over the Ravens in Saturday night’s divisional playoff game Saturday night at Bills Stadium:
— Taron Johnson’s 101-yard interception return for a touchdown was tied for the longest in NFL postseason history with Green Bay’s George Teague against Detroit in 1993. The pick also tied Buffalo’s team record with safety Tony Greene in 1976. It was Johnson’s second pick of the season, the other was for a 51-yard score in a win over the Steelers five weeks ago.
The TD was the first interception for a score for Buffalo in the postseason since cornerback Jeff Burris did it against Jacksonville (38 yards) in 1996.
— Buffalo’s first sack of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was recorded by Bills cornerback Levi Wallace, his first of the season. The second and third were logged by end Jerry Hughes, giving him a team-leading 6½ on the year. The last was by end Mario Addison, his sixth. He also forced a fumble on the play, his first, but the Ravens recovered.
— On the series after Jackson threw the pick-six, he was tackled in the endzone as he was being called for intentional grounding and suffered a concussion, leaving the game for good after going into the protocol.
— Baltimore’s first sack of Bills quarterback Josh Allen was logged by outside linebacker Matthew Judon, who also forced a fumble on the play, though Buffalo recovered. It was Judon’s team-leading seventh sack of the season. The second was notched by linebacker Pernell McPhee, his fourth.
— Tyler Bass’ 28-yard, first-quarter field goal was the 15th straight for the Bills’ rookie kicker. The streak ended when he missed a 43-yarder on the next attempt and he later missed another. Thanks to the winds gusting off Lake Erie, Bass and the Ravens’ Justin Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history, combined to miss four of six field goal attempts, three of them on the breezy scoreboard end.
— You know that phrase that “statistics are for losers?” Try these. The Ravens won total yardage (340-220), rushing yards (150-32) and time of possession (35 ½ minutes to 24 ½ ) … and lost by two touchdowns.
— The Bills’ 32 yards rushing (on 16 carries) were the fewest this season. They had 34 on 19 carries against Seattle at midseason, but that was offset by 386 passing yards.
— Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs, with eight catches for 106 yards, reached triple figures for the ninth time this season. He also joined wideout James Lofton in having consecutive 100-yard receiving games in the playoffs. And, he was the first Bills player to score touchdowns in back-to-back playoff games since Thurman Thomas in 1996. Bills wideout John Brown tied for the team lead with eight receptions.
— Baltimore was listed with five fumbles, three on bad snaps, and recovered them all.
— Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds had a game-high nine tackles and was tied for the high in solos with six, along with Johnson, safety Micah Hyde and linebacker Matt Milano.
Linebacker L.J. Fort, safety DeShon Elliott and cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Marcus Peters topped Baltimore with five tackles each and both Fort and Elliott each had four solos.
— The winds also affected the punting game as each team endured a 23-yarder.
— If the name sounded familiar, Greg Roman, the Ravens'offensive coordinator, held that position in Buffalo in 2015 and ‘16 under Rex Ryan.
— Both Bills coordinators will soon interview for NFL head-coaching jobs. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has already interviewed for the Jets job, which is now filled. Next will be the L.A. Chargers where, he has an in. General Manager Tom Telesco was a schoolmate of Daboll when both attended nearby St. Francis of Athol Springs.
Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier will interview for the Houston Texans job.
— Among those in attendance were NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and his wife, Jane.
— Inactive for the Bills were defensive end Darryl Johnson (knee), tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Dane Johnson, quarterback Jake Fromm, running back Antonio Williams, linebacker Tyrel Dodson and offensive lineman Jordan Devey.
— The most significant inactive for the Ravens was running back Mark Ingram.