CATTARAUGUS TERRITORY — John Adlai Williams Jr., announced his candidacy for Seneca Nation President on Thursday. Williams is currently serving in his second four-year term as a member of the Seneca Nation Council.
A resident of the Cattaraugus Territory, Williams will be running at the Seneca Party Caucus and seeks to advance to the Nation’s general election in November.
Williams said that his focus will be guiding the Seneca Nation through this pandemic, and ensuring that all Nation Members have the support that they need during these times. In announcing his bid for president, Williams stated “I don’t ever want us to go backwards, and will do everything to ensure that we continue to move forward together as Onöndowa’ga:’ (People of the Great Hill.)”
Key areas of focus Williams said he intends to oversee and implement include strategies to enhance Seneca Nation sovereignty, fiscal responsibility, activating participation of the Nation’s citizens on and off territory into the government to ensure government transparency, strengthening and diversifying the Nation’s economy, language and culture revitalization, and battling substance abuse.
“My campaign will be clean and positive,” Williams said “Just like the Seneca Party slogan, I will promote Unity, Prosperity and Sovereignty. We have a chance to lead by example for the next generation and show them the greatness of our Nation. Our ancestors taught us, One Dish — One Spoon. We are in this struggle together and when I’m President, we will solve it together.” Williams said.
The Seneca Party Caucus is set to be held on Sept. 18 on the Allegany and Cattaraugus territories.