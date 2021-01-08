OLEAN — When the spring semester begins at Jamestown Community College later this month, those students who attend in-person will find regularly cleaned campuses, a quality education — and a flat tuition rate through 2022.
That was the word Thursday from Dr. Daniel DeMarte, president of JCC’s Cattaraugus County and Chautauqua County campuses in Olean and Jamestown. The college, which is in its 70th year of operation, established a campus in Olean in 1976.
Earlier this week, JCC administrators reported semester tuition would not be raised from the in-state per year rate of $5,200 for New York state students, and per year rate of $10,400 for out-of-state students this year and next. The no-increase plan will be implemented beginning in the fall 2021 semester.
DeMarte shared some of the strategies involved with a tuition freeze that are expected to encourage area students to choose a quality, financially prudent education in a local setting. He admitted that at present, enrollment at JCC is low because of the ongoing pandemic.
“2020 wasn’t a good year for any of us — we’re looking forward to 2021, we want to be optimistic and we want to do our part in getting back to where we were,” DeMarte said. “Where we were was that we had stopped a nine-year decline (in enrollment) in its tracks before the pandemic hit.”
He said following the onset of the pandemic, however, JCC, as well as other colleges and universities throughout the country, began to see lower enrollments for various reasons.
“We are focused on getting more focused on when the pandemic ends, and being ready to take up where we left off before the pandemic hit,” he explained. “This is one way among many ways we’re going to approach regaining that momentum and getting back to where we were.”
He said the tuition lock is the first step in helping students return to college and prepare for the future.
DeMarte said the college eliminated this year’s spring break, which allowed them to move the start of the semester forward a week to begin Jan. 25. This was done in anticipation of a spike in cases in the region and to allow time for it to hopefully subside.
“It’s a repeat in some ways of how we structured the fall semester,” he continued, noting courses were offered at that time for students to attend remotely or in-person for up to one-third of the students until Thanksgiving.
Up to 40% of students will be able to attend classes in-person this spring, if conditions are right. The other classes can be done via Zoom sessions or other online platforms where students don’t interact directly with instructors.
“There will be something for everybody in a way to accommodate your individual circumstances,” he remarked, adding some hands-on instruction found in programs such as nursing will have modified clinical work.
DeMarte said that while the campuses offer two-year degrees for 37 programs, as well as 20 certificate programs, JCC has transfer agreements with numerous four-year colleges.
While the freeze on tuition will impact JCC’s budget, DeMarte said “it’s a calculated risk on our part — it’s a risk we’re comfortable taking.
“Our budget has been in a state of flux since the pandemic hit, and that will probably be the case for the next two to three years,” he shared.
DeMarte said those students who have concerns with funding their education should be reminded that financial aid is still available.
“Eight in 10 students are on some form of aid,” he stated. “There are fewer students coming to us, and the aid might be part of it, but I think there are two other things going on here.”
He believes that students who attend JCC often have other basic needs to consider, such as paying for food, rent and childcare. In addition, it is speculated that many students have been reluctant to attend classes on campus due to fear of the pandemic.
With that said, DeMarte noted that those people who are instead considering attending college online should consider JCC because of the lower tuition rates.
“Many, many, many of our courses and programs are going to transfer where students want to go — so save yourself some money and take it online with us,” he advised. “Then, when you’re ready, go back to Syracuse (University) and take your credits with you.”
He said another point overlooked are that the credentials of JCC faculty are the same as any other four-year college in the United States.
“Our faculty specializes in teaching, that’s what they’re about — not research, they’re here to teach,” he explained. “They can teach anybody.”
On a final note, DeMarte said there is still time for students to enroll for the upcoming semester. Those who need assistance in obtaining financial help or academic information need only visit JCC’s website at sunyjcc.edu.