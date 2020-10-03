As this anything-but-normal NFL season reaches the quarter pole, the unbeaten Bills are facing their most interesting game to date.
On Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium, Buffalo makes its first-ever trip to Las Vegas to meet the transplanted Raiders.
And while post-2020 visits by league teams will likely produce anxiety for coaches fearing their players being loose in “Sin City,” Sean McDermott and his team will be constrained by coronavirus protocols.
The Bills, 3-0, will face a Raider team off to a faster start than expected (2-1). They impressively inaugurated their nearly $2 billion home with a 34-24 win over the Saints.
Of course, in keeping with the franchise’s history, dating back to late owner Al Davis’ unending dispute with the NFL’s hierarchy, two incidents have run afoul of the league, both due to Covid-19.
One involved coach Jon Gruden’s failure to wear a mask in the Raiders’ win over New Orleans, a transgression that cost him $100,000 and the team a quarter million.
Then, on Monday night, during a charity event hosted by Las Vegas tight end Darren Waller, a number of Raiders players, including quarterback Derek Carr, took off their masks. The turnout also exceeded the Nevada mandate of no more than 50 people at a gathering.
The NFL has yet to issue any sanctions, but likely will.
STILL, none of that will affect what happens on the field tomorrow afternoon and the Bills have more immediate concerns of their own.
This is a team whose fast start wasn’t totally unexpected … it’s just unfolded totally opposite from what was anticipated.
Its “playoff-caliber” defense has been shredded for 26 points and 381 yards per game and, over the last two – comeback 3-point wins against the Dolphins and Rams – those numbers are an appalling 30 points and 444 yards.
Buffalo has yet to lose because third-year quarterback Josh Allen has taken a giant step forward as a passer. The AFC Offensive Player of the Month has thrown for 10 touchdowns and 1,038 yards – second in the league in both categories – with one interception and a completion percentage of 71, 15 points higher than the first two years of his career.
And the Bills have needed every bit of that success.
In beating the Dolphins on the road (31-28) and edging the Rams at home (35-32) after Buffalo blew a 28-3 third-quarter lead, Allen had to muster the seventh and eighth fourth-quarter comeback wins of his 30-game starting career.
SO FAR this season, the Bills’ rushing defense (106 yards per game) ranks 24th in the NFL while the passing ‘D’ (275 yards) is 27th. Those 26 points and 381 yards per game rank 16th and 21st in the league, respectively.
The Rams stampeded Buffalo for 167 rushing yards last Sunday and opened up the passing game for L.A.’s stunning comeback. In fairness, the Bills’ two best linebackers – Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) and Matt Milano (hamstring) – missed the game in Miami and though both were back for the Rams, the former wasn’t close to 100 percent.
But that doesn’t explain the struggles by Buffalo’s touted secondary which has been intact, except for an ankle injury suffered by safety Micah Hyde late in last Sunday’s game.
BUFFALO defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier talked about the Bills’ vulnerability to the run in a Wednesday Zoom call.
“You like to be stout in the middle of your defense,” he said. “That means (tackle) Harrison Phillips is going to have to step up for us and (tackle) Vernon Butler is going to have to do a really good job for us.
“We’re counting on the guys we have to stand up and give us what we need in the middle of our defense to be more effective against these inside-running teams.”
And that will be particularly true tomorrow as Las Vegas’ Josh Jacobs, the NFL’s fifth-leading rusher, runs behind a line that averages 336 pounds.
As Frazier admitted, “The Raiders have a very, very good offensive line, one of the biggest – maybe the biggest – in the National Football League.”
WHAT’S CERTAIN is that Frazier has to figure it out … and fast.
Allen has played three-straight glittering games – occasional gaffes notwithstanding – but to expect that kind of performance week-after-week is neither realistic nor fair to him.
If the Bills truly have a “playoff-caliber” defense, now’s the time to show it.
