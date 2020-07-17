You’ve heard the phrase “No cheering in the press box.”
It’s a rule borne of the concept that as a member of the media, the fundamental tenet is objectivity.
People are astonished when I tell them how quiet the press area is during a Bills game. That’s pretty much true on the collegiate level, though the silence is sometimes interrupted by student journalists who are more loyal to their school’s logo than the responsibility at hand.
On the high school level it’s a bit different and there have been times, especially when covering Pennsylvania scholastic football, where I’ve had to remind offenders that “this is a working press box, please act like it.”
That said, high schools tend to be covered by local papers and it’s hardly surprising when a writer roots — albeit silently — for his hometown team.
That came to my mind when writing the piece on Cuba’s all-time team, the 1979 New York State Class C champion boys basketball squad.
In the state semifinals, Cuba was matched against Berne-Knox, an undefeated Section 2 rural school just outside of Albany.
My parents moved into that district before my senior year, though I went to a different school, which had football. But my sister and her husband were alums of B-K and their three sons were schooled there.
They all loved basketball and didn’t miss a game in the Bulldogs’ 26-0 start and, not surprisingly, the five of them, plus my mom, made their way to Rochester’s Monroe Community College for the Class C semifinal.
My brother-in-law saw no flaws in B-K and predicted a comfortable win.
“I don’t know about that,” was my response, “Cuba has two Division I players at forward (senior Gordon Enderle bound for Princeton and sophomore Andy Moore who started his collegiate career at St. Bonaventure), and that’s rare at a C school.”
I’D COVERED Cuba’s playoff run and was confident the Greyhounds would win until learning that Enderle, a two-time Big 30 scoring champion averaging 35 points a game at that juncture, likely wouldn’t play due to an ankle sprain suffered in practice.
My thought was, “Cuba’s toast if Gordie doesn’t play” and there would be my brother-in-law with the obligatory “I told you so.”
However, Alfred University athletic director and trainer Gene Castrovillo put Enderle, who didn’t start, on a nine-treatment ice regimen called “Cryotherapy”.
And when the Greyhounds trailed 40-31 midway through the third period, I’ve never rooted so hard for a high school team as my worst fears were seemingly being realized.
But Enderle, who entered the game in the first quarter, seemed to get more and more comfortable, though his shooting was off. He finished with a game-high 22 points, 12 in the final quarter as Cuba completed its rally for a 65-58 win.
My late sister and brother-in-law were crushed that their team couldn’t hold a 9-point lead for another 12 minutes.
Me, I was merely relieved, with no absolutely inclination to say, “I told you so.”
