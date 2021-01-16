The Bills haven’t played a game of this magnitude since Jan. 6, 1995.
That’s when they faced the Steelers at Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers Stadium for the right to advance to the American Football Conference Championship Game, only to lose 40-21.
That defeat began a six-game playoff losing streak that ended a week ago today at Bills Stadium with a tense 27-24 wild-card victory over Indianapolis.
And tonight at the same site, No. 2-seed Buffalo (14-3) entertains the Ravens (12-5) with the winner advancing to the conference title contest next Sunday, presumably at top-seeded Kansas City.
THE BILLS host Baltimore for the second time in 13 months, having fallen to the Ravens, 24-17, last season at then-New Era Field.
This evening though (8:15, NBC-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM), there’s considerably more at stake. Twice in this millennium, Baltimore has won Super Bowls (2000 and ’12) with four appearances in the AFC Championship Game and 13 playoff berths since the turn of the century.
Buffalo, meanwhile, hasn’t played for a conference title since the 1993 season, the last of its four straight Super Bowl appearances, and there was a nightmarish stretch of 17 years without making the playoffs until it qualified three of the last four seasons under Sean McDermott.
Along with the Chiefs, the Bills and Ravens are currently the three best teams in the AFC.
What makes tonight particularly interesting is that both Baltimore and Buffalo have gotten really hot at just the right time.
The Ravens have won six straight games, averaging 34 points in that span and surrendering a mere 11 per over the last four.
Buffalo is Kyler Murray’s last-gasp desperation throw to the end zone with two seconds left at Arizona from having 11 straight victories. As it is, the Bills have won seven in a row with a potent Josh Allen-orchestrated offense averaging 37 points in those games.
SO WHAT happens tonight?
Let’s start with what’s normally a Buffalo ally … the weather.
The forecast is for temperatures in the lower 30s, occasional snow showers and winds from 10-20 mph.
Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy used to have a mantra about bad-weather games in Orchard Park: “When it’s too much for them, it’s just right for us.”
But for this game that might not be true.
The Bills’ running game, thought to be a strength when the season began, has been a disappointment all season and were it not for Allen’s legs it would be profoundly worse than its 20th ranking in the NFL. The third-year QB has over a quarter of Buffalo’s rushing yards and his nine touchdowns on the ground account for more than half the team’s total.
The situation only got worse last week when rookie Zack Moss was lost to an ankle injury, leaving Devin Singletary and veteran T.J. Yeldon the rushing chores tonight.
However, Buffalo has made up for it with the league’s second-most prolific passing game (289-yard average) creating a total offense norm of 396, also No. 2 in the NFL.
Trouble is, winter weather makes it tougher to throw the ball.
By contrast, Baltimore is last in passing yards per game (171) but first in rushing yardage (192).
The main reason is quarterback Lamar Jackson, the reigning league MVP.
Not known as a passer, though he threw for three scores in last year’s win over Buffalo, Jackson is an elite runner.
Whereas Allen is a nifty runner for his size (6-foot-5, 237 pounds) with good speed and great strength, Jackson is smaller (6-2, 212), way more elusive and displays exceptional speed.
In 17 games, the former Louisville star has rushed for 1,141 yards and nine TDs while throwing for 26 scores.
Still, Allen outdoes Jackson in total touchdowns produced, including playoffs, as he has 39 TD passes plus the nine rushing and one receiving for 49. The Ravens’ QB has 35.
THE DIFFERENCE tonight, though, might be balance.
Jackson isn’t the only rushing weapon as, over the past six games, Baltimore is averaging a gaudy 262 yards, the most in such a span in the NFL in 71 years. That’s because the Ravens have gotten a boost from rookie running back J.K. Dobbins who has averaged 77 yards over the past seven games and scored eight of his 10 touchdowns (two more than all the Bills’ running backs combined). Gus Edwards has added six rushing TDs.
The Ravens’ 3,071 rushing yards this season were the third-most ever in a 16-game NFL regular season.
Those ground stats have to be concerning to Buffalo, which ranks in the bottom third of the league (122 yards per game) defending the run. Indeed, the Bills gave up over 200 rushing yards in two of their three losses: Kansas City (245, which did not rely on Patrick Mahomes’ passing) and Arizona (217, Murray rushed for two TDs). In addition, New England ran for 188 yards while controlling the clock at Bills Stadium and might have won had Cam Newton not fumbled deep in Buffalo territory in the final two minutes.
In short, if the weather affects the passing game, Buffalo’s rushing attack might not bail it out while it’s likely Baltimore’s could/should.
THEN, TOO, while the Bills’ defense has improved as the season has progressed, the Ravens’ unit ranks second in the league in fewest points surrendered (19 per game) and hasn’t given up more than 14 in the past four.
Buffalo is favored by 2 ½ points in a game in which the over/under (50) doesn’t figure to be exceeded and where at least some of the crowd of 6,772 might wish they were snuggled at home watching on television.