In the complete and utter chaos that has been 2020, it’s only fitting that one of the NFL’s usual laughingstocks may finally take the field in the month of January for postseason football.
The Cleveland Browns currently sit at 8-3, fresh off a 27-25 road victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars to clinch their first non-losing season since 2007.
But the postseason has eluded the Browns for quite some time.
During that non-losing season in ‘07, Cleveland finished 10-6 but lost the division to the 10-6 Steelers, thanks to losing tiebreakers to both Pittsburgh and Tennessee. Those 10 wins that year are the most the Browns have won in a single season since, and before 2007 they last won 10 or more games back in 1994.
And 1994 serves as the last year the Browns won a playoff game, beating New England, 20-13, during the wild card round at the old Cleveland Municipal Stadium before falling to the Steelers in the divisional round. Cleveland last made the postseason in 2002 and suffered a similar fate to ‘94, losing to Pittsburgh again, 36-33, but this time in the wild card.
AS THINGS stand now in the AFC North, the Browns are three games behind the unbeaten Steelers, who are in line for the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye in the playoffs.
While a division title is most ideal and guarantees you a spot in the postseason, it doesn’t seem to be the likeliest path for the Browns to get into the playoffs, barring a Steelers collapse in the final stretch of the regular campaign and the Browns taking advantage. In fact, according to The Athletic, the Browns have just a 0.9% chance of winning the AFC North, but anything is possible, right?
If a division title is all but out of the question, the most likely scenario that involves the Browns making the playoffs is through the wild card, and as of now, the franchise is the top wild card team in the AFC and would play at Buffalo in the first round of the playoffs if the regular season ended today.
Looking ahead, the Browns, currently riding a three-game win streak, travel to Tennessee, then host the Ravens on Monday night, before playing back-to-back games at MetLife Stadium against the Giants and Jets. Then they’ll wrap the regular season up at FirstEnergy Stadium against Pittsburgh.
When looking at the remaining games, the next couple weeks are going to show us more of what the Browns are made of. The Titans (8-3) and Ravens (6-5) are two fellow AFC teams who’ll likely find themselves in the playoffs. Stopping the league’s leading rusher in Derrick Henry and Tennessee will obviously be no easy task, and while Baltimore routed Cleveland in Week 1, 38-6, the Ravens have lost four of their last five games.
However, Baltimore is coming off an impressive defensive performance against the Steelers and will likely have quarterback Lamar Jackson back under center after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The matchups against the NFC East-leading Giants (4-7) and winless Jets are favorable for Cleveland, but it’s up to the Browns to take care of business and beat the teams they’re supposed to beat, which they’ve been able to do this year after falling way short of last season’s high expectations.
But against teams with a winning record, they are 1-3, the lone victory coming against the Indianapolis Colts and the three losses coming at the hands of the Ravens, Steelers and Las Vegas.
OF COURSE, there’s reasons to be both optimistic and pessimistic about Cleveland’s chances to clinch a postseason berth here in the final stretch.
While quarterback Baker Mayfield ranks 29th in the league in completion percentage and 16th in total quarterback rating, he’s improved on taking care of the football this season. Through 11 games, Mayfield has thrown seven interceptions. In that same span last year, he had 13.
The strength of the Browns’ offense has lied with their run game, led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.
Since returning from injured reserve Week 10 after missing four games with a sprained MCL, Chubb has averaged 128 rushing yards and 6.6 yards per carry the past three games and is now up to 719 total rushing yards on the year, tied for sixth-most in the league with Arizona’s Kenyan Drake.
On the other side of the ball, Cleveland’s defense, which has been decimated by injuries and allowing 26 points and over 350 yards per game, will have defensive end Myles Garrett back from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The good news for Browns fans is that the franchise currently has a 76.4% chance of making the postseason, according to The Athletic.
Of course, there’s always the concern for Browns fans that the team will collapse and/or not meet the expectation because, well … that’s what the franchise has mostly done ever since it returned in 1999.
But for the first time a while, there’s real optimism that Kevin Stefanski’s crew will not only have a winning season, but play meaningful football in the month of January.
