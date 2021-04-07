DUNKIRK — Make it four-straight for the Olean High volleyball team.
Logan Baer racked up 14 assists, four aces, three kills and three digs to lead Olean to a 3-0 sweep of Dunkirk in a CCAA Central matchup on Wednesday night.
Alice Dwaileebe, Grace Parr and Adele Dwaileebe all had five kills while Alice added three blocks and Parr had five digs for the Huskies, who took it, 25-7, 25-10, 25-11. Makenna Pancio posted seven digs and four aces while Brynn Ackerman contributed six kills in the win.
Olean has won each of its first four matches to begin the spring season, the last three via sweep.
“The girls did a great job adjusting to a new lineup and moving towards that 3-pass perfection tonight,” Olean coach Carrie Peters said. “(It was) a great effort by all.”
CCAA CENTRALJamestown 3, Allegany-Limestone 1JAMESTOWN — After dropping the first set, Jamestown rallied to defeat Allegany-Limestone in four, 19-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18.
Violet Nolder had five kills and five blocks in the loss for A-L (1-3). Jenna Louser added two kills and six blocks.
Kylie O’Brien led Jamestown (3-1) with 13 kills, seven blocks and six aces. Claire Pumford added four kills, four digs and four aces and Hannah Grey had five digs, three aces and 20 assists.
Portville 3, Falconer 0FALCONER — Kylie Blessing led a strong offense with 30 assists, five aces and three kills to guide Portville to a 25-6, 25-10, 25-9 victory.
Laura Wilhelm totaled 12 kills and three aces, Tori Unverdorben notched seven kills and seven digs, Olivia Cook had six kills, five aces and three digs and Olivia Emley chipped in 11 digs and five aces for the Panthers (5-0).
Portville will face a strong Class AA program from Section 5 in Our Lady of Mercy on Friday at home.
CCAA EAST
North Collins 3, Salamanca 0
NORTH COLLINS — Morgan Maybee logged six aces and a trio of kills and Salamanca played a strong second set, but the Warriors ultimately fell short, 25-11, 27-25, 25-11.
Makayla Burch added five assists while Jillian Rea had three kills and a pair of helpers for the Warriors (2-2).
SOFTBALL
Dubois 23, Bradford 1, 3 inn.
DUBOIS — Bradford’s season got off to a rough start, as DuBois routed the Owls, 23-1, in three innings.
DuBois scored 14 runs in the first and followed that up with a nine-run second. Rachel Radaker recorded a game-high five RBI for DuBois, while six others tallied at least two.
Adrienne Angell batted in Bradford’s lone run in the top of the third.