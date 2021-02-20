Last winter, Tim Kolasinski had nearly five months to help an inexperienced team become a sectional champion. This year, no team has that luxury in New York high school basketball.
The season, starting earlier this month, has been compressed into two months, with teams attempting to play a full league schedule and a small handful of non-league games before sectionals and no state tournament.
So the timeline to develop into a sectional contender, of course, is compressed as well. Last year, Olean started 6-5 before winning 13 of its final 14 games en route to a Section 6 Class B1 championship in Kolasinski’s first year as head coach.
The Huskies return two starters, guards Jason Brooks and Zion James, along with five other letterwinners from that team. Kolasinski said he’s keeping a close eye on how the more experienced players mix with those in new roles.
“I think it's few and far between, but the teams that maybe somehow were returning five starters are definitely at a huge advantage this season because not only do they already know what the coach wants but they've already built chemistry together,” Kolasinski said. “So I maintain we have some good players, we have some skilled players, but right now we're just finally starting to have that mixture, the kids coming up from JVs getting comfortable and getting to know their teammates.”
Playing a scheduled 14 games in the span of Feb. 10-March 19, practice time will be at a premium for Olean.
“WE'RE still working on building that chemistry and we're still working on guys moving up, understanding exactly what we're trying to do here at the varsity level,” Kolasinski said. “That's been the biggest challenge, I think, because I talked to (Allegany-Limestone coach) Glenn Anderson (Wednesday) night and I said, ‘Boy, with this schedule that we're on, trying to do this in a condensed season, really a lot of times you're game night, a practice night and then game the next night.’ That's tough to make adjustments in that time frame.”
While Olean has limited size on this year’s roster, Kolasinski hopes to play a positionless style led by his two returning starter guards.
Brooks, a second-team Big 30 All-Star last season, played a traditional point guard role last year, averaging 14.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 steals. But through five games in 2021, he’s been the team’s primary scorer as well, with 25.4 points per game, seventh in Section 6 as of Thursday.
“In some ways his role has changed,” Kolasinski said of his senior point guard. “Jason is a player who did a phenomenal job last year kind of facilitating things for us. He really distributed the ball for us. He scored, don't get me wrong, he was a scorer last year as well, but he really got us in positions where we needed to be and got the ball where it needed to be. This year he's definitely being asked to change his role a little bit and kind of be that primary scorer, while at the same time he's still our point guard.
“So we still expect him to kind of distribute the ball and get us where we need to be, but for sure he has accepted his role and embraced the fact that he is going to have to step up and be more of a scorer.”
THE HUSKIES and their neighboring rival A-L Gators play in the CCAA West I again, joined this winter by another Big 30 school, Salamanca. Last season, A-L won the league with a 9-1 record and Olean took third, after Fredonia, at 7-3. Through the first week, Southwestern sits atop the standings at 3-0 with A-L tied with Fredonia at 2-1.
“The last few years especially but overall this is usually a very competitive league where we always have good players in the league and good coaches and we have coaches who've been at their schools so everybody has a little bit of familiarity with each other,” Kolasinski said. “That makes this league tough. I think when you look at this league over the last couple years, postseason success has been tremendous. So obviously during the regular season it means that during the regular season it's going to be tough. It's difficult to get wins, home or away, whether you're playing a first-place team or a last-place team. It's that kind of league and this year right now it's going to be even tighter.”
Kolasinski said his philosophy has always been to take the long view, with the goal of his team playing its best basketball in March.
“I'm a big believer in that, but if I'm being honest with you, I have spent some time this season thinking about the compactness of the condensed season, does my thinking need to change under this circumstance because we don't have a lot of time to try and get better,” he admitted. “But at the end of the day, I believe that's just who we are, that's who we have to be and obviously we played a tough schedule to this point, we've taken some losses but I just really believe we can accomplish that and that's the path we're on.”
ELSEWHERE in Cattaraugus County, Ellicottville looks to win the CCAA East II for a sixth consecutive year. The Eagles have won the last two years outright after previously tying with Franklinville twice. Ellicottville entered the season on a 28-game league win streak.
Archbishop Walsh and New Life Christian, two private schools in Olean, play in the Independent Athletic Conference. Last winter, New Life won the IAC regular season title but fell to Walsh in the conference playoff championship.
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE
Coach: Glenn Anderson (9th season, 119-82)
League: CCAA West I
2019-20 record/postseason: 19-5; JFK (W, 74-42, Sec. 6 Class B2 quarterfinal), Fredonia (W, 42-40, Sec. 6 Class B2 semifinal), Newfane (W, 54-45, Sec. 6 Class B2 final), Olean (L, 36-35, Sec. 6 Class B1 crossover)
Roster: Andrew Giardini (6-2, soph., F), Tyler Curran (6-2, jr., G), Maddox Delong (6-1, jr., G), Anthony DeCapua (6-1, soph., G), Hudson Kwiatkowski (6-4, jr., G), Jayden Gustafson (6-0, sr., G), Mason Kwiatkowski (6-0, sr., F), Matt Giardini (6-0, jr., F), Jake Brockel (6-4, jr., G), Weston Stevenson (6-3, sr., F)
ARCHBISHOP WALSH
Coach: Andy Moore (9th season, 112-103)
League: IAC
2019-20 record/postseason: 16-6
Roster: Xavier Laverty (6-3, sr.), Max Garvin (6-0, sr.), Patrick Tufino (5-11, sr.), Russell Maine (6-0, jr.), Dom Esposito (5-11, jr.), Everett Swenson (6-4, jr.), Kai Pryzbyla (5-7, soph.), John Pryzbyla (5-6, fr.), Greg Carl (5-9, soph.), Lucas Quinn (5-8, 8th grade)
From the coach: “Good core of returning players. They have worked hard to improve their strength and basketball skill level in the offseason. Laverty has over 1,400 career points. Gavin and Tufino both 3-year starters. Swenson and Esposito have improved from last year.”
CATTARAUGUS-LITTLE VALLEY
Coach: Josh Forster (3rd season, 6-36)
League: CCAA East II
2019-20 record/postseason: 3-18; Middle Early College (L, 92-21, Sec. 6 Class C1 quarterfinal)
Roster: Kodi Colton (6-1, jr., F/G), Dakota Allen (5-8, jr., G), Nick Savidge (5-7, sr., G), Elijah Perkins (6-6, sr., F/G), Miles Volk (6-0, fr., F/G), Clayton Frentz (5-8, jr., F/G), Gage Furl (5-10, jr., F/G), Josh Halterman (5-8, jr., G), Johnny Visnesky (5-11, jr., G), Geoffrey Eisensmith (6-1, soph., F)
ELLICOTTVILLE
Coach: Dave McCann (9th season, 114-58)
League: CCAA East II
2019-20 record/postseason: 17-5; Frewsburg (W, 60-49, Sec. 6 Class C2 quarterfinal), Holland (L, 54-51, Sec. 6 Class C2 semifinal)
Roster: Clayton Rowland (5-10, sr., G/F), Leif Jimerson (6-0, sr., G), Wyatt Chudy (5-10, sr., F), Logan Grinols (5-7, jr., G), Lucas Marsh (5-8, jr., G), Ryan Dekay (5-9, sr., G/F), Jamison Caldwell (6-0, sr., F), Braedyn Palmatier (5-10, sr., F), Hunter Bomberry (6-1, sr., F), Harrison Newark (6-1, sr., C), Gavin Dietrich (6-4, soph., C)
From the coach: “We return a great deal of experience again this year. We will rely heavily on the talent and leadership of three-year returning varsity starters. We will have a fast, athletic team this year that loves to run the floor. A key will be returning to game shape quickly. Our expectations are very high for this season. With it being as short as it is, I feel our experience helps us. These kids have played together for a very long time, so we are able to get back up to speed quickly in practice. I have seen steady improvement each day in practice and am excited for what this season will bring.”
FRANKLINVILLE
Coach: Scott Shenk (2nd year, 9-13)
League: CCAA East II
2019-20 record/postseason: 9-13; Global Concepts (W, 50-43, Sec. 6 Class C2 first round), Randolph (L, 49-40, Sec. 6 Class C2 quarterfinal)
Roster: Beau Bielecki (5-5, fr., G), Sam Faliero (5-8, sr., G), Blake Frank (6-1, jr., G), Logan Frank (6-2, sr., F), Logan Green (5-10, jr., G), Matthew Peters (5-4, sr., G), Noah Shenk (fr., 5-9, G), Michael Stewart (5-10, jr., F), Connor Terwilliger (6-3, jr., F), Hayden Trietley (5-10, soph., F)
From the coach: “Returning three starters and four letterman from last year’s 9-13 team. We will be looking to Logan Frank and Matt Peters for leadership on both ends of the court. Logan and his brother Blake return as two-year varsity starters and will anchor the offense. Very excited about the younger boys joining the team this season. Looking to be competitive in the CCAA II East and in the Class D Section.”
NEW LIFE CHRISTIAN
Coach: James Hutter (19th year, 262-140)
League: IAC
2019-20 record/postseason: 22-5
Roster: Timothy Hutter (6-2, jr., G/F), Isaac Andoh (6-2, sr., G/F), Judah Ampiah-Kwofi (6-4, C), Prince Terrison (5-10, jr., G), Israel Ofori (5-8, sr., G), NiNo Hanson-Nortey (5-9, soph., G/F), NiNarku Hnson-Nortey (5-7, 8th grade, G/F), Shawn Farr (5-10, fr., G)
From the coach: “I believe Junah, Isaac and Prince are ready to become major contributors. If we stay healthy, we can be outstanding. We have added Park School of Buffalo and Charles Finney and Northstar Christian from Rochester to push us to become a better team.”
OLEAN
Coach: Tim Kolasinski (2nd year, 19-6)
League: CCAA West I
2019-20 record/postseason: 19-6; Springville (W, 72-43, Sec. 6 Class B1 first round), Iroquois (W, 78-56, Sec. 6 Class B1 quarterfinal), Depew (W, 62-36, Sec. 6 Class B1 semifinal), East Aurora (W, 67-32, Sec. 6 Class B1 final), Allegany-Limestone (W, 36-35, Sec. 6 Class B1 crossover)
Roster: Jason Brooks (5-10, sr., G), Zion James (5-9, jr., G), Anthony Bardo-Mendoza (6-0, sr., F), Chase Kratts (5-8, sr., G), Nick Pantuso (5-9, sr., F), Lucas Perry (6-3, sr., C), Kaleb Ramadhan (5-11, sr., G), Dominik Henzel (5-11, jr., G), Stephen Hoffman (6-1, jr., F), Kamdyn McClain (5-8, jr., G), Albert Martin (6-1, jr., F), Corey Potter (6-0, jr., G), Jack DeRose (6-0, soph., G)
2020-21 SEASON OUTLOOK: “This year’s team will have a new look. We are not very big, and just like everyone else, we did not have the benefit of summer league or team camp to figure things out, but I think we have a group of skilled players, led by returning starters Jason Brooks and Zion James that will make us position-less. Much like last year, we will look to be up-tempo and hope to create opportunities in the open-court.”
PIONEER
Coach: Brian Ellsworth (2nd year, 6-10)
League: ECIC Div. III
2019-20 record/postseason: 6-15; South Park (L, 79-31, Sec. 6 Class A2 first round)
Roster: Joseph Stover (5-8, sr., G), Kyle Stover (5-8, soph., G), Walker Bekiel (6-1, soph., G), Andrew Spalti (6-1, jr., F), Jack Buncy (5-10, jr., F), Brody Hopkins (6-1, jr., F), Dalton Giboo (5-9, fr., G), Devin Card (6-3, sr., F), Ethan Warner (6-3, soph., F), Sam Platt (6-4, 8th grade, F), Jasiah Jarocinski (6-4, jr., F)
PORTVILLE
Coach: Bill Torrey (7th year, 52-78)
League: CCAA East I
2019-20 record/postseason: 12-9; Chautauqua Lake (L, 71-56, Sec. 6 Class C2 quarterfinal)
Roster: Kyle Mathes (5-10, jr., PG), Sam Korsa (5-11, jr., G/F), Hunter Griffin (6-2, sr., G/F), Joe Long (6-1, sr., G/F), Christian Gariepy (6-1, jr., G/F), Alex Wenke (5-8, sr., G/F), Thomas Carls (5-10, jr., G), Todd Stone (5-10, jr., G), Nathan Petryszak (5-11, jr., F), Luke Petruzzi (6-0, jr., G), Maxx Yehl (6-5, jr., F/C), Jayden Lassiter (5-9, sr., F/C), Xavier Kenjockety (5-10, sr., G), Grant Sharp (6-2, jr., F/C)
From the coach: “This year’s 14-man roster returns 5 veterans after losing 4 starters from last season’s campaign. Five seniors and nine juniors comprise our squad who faces a small rebuild in the weeks to come. We will be very young in certain positions and some ‘on the job training’ will be forthcoming. Despite the learning curve and what we will lack in experience, our size, tenacity, and mental grit provide for an upside with this group that could be fun to watch. I am looking forward to seeing if their work ethic will allow them to reach their full potential and am eager to see what they are capable of.”
SALAMANCA
Coach: Adam Bennett (5th year, 51-36)
League: CCAA West I
2019-20 record/postseason: 15-7; Westfield (W, 69-46, Sec. 6 Class C2 quarterfinal), Randolph (L, 59-47, Sec. 6 Class C2 semifinal)
Roster: Jarod White (6-6, sr., C), Lucus Brown (6-0, fr. G), Jarrett Pond (6-3, sr., F), Lucas McKenna (5-10, sr., F), Cole Hedlund (5-11, jr., G), Austin Maybee (6-1, jr., F), Andy Herrick (6-0, soph., G), Harley Hoag (5-10, jr., G/F), Hayden Hoag (5-10, jr., G/F), RJ McLarney (6-2, jr., G/F)
From the coach: “We return four key players from last year’s 15 win team, and add a significant amount of talent from the JV team. We will look to play fast, with defense and rebounding always being our constant. Jarod White is a returning CCAA First-Team All-Star and NYS Honorable Mention, while freshman Lucus Brown is a returning CCAA Second-Team All-Star.”