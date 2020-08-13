‘Howard’ is a loving tribute to life, legacy of Disney songwriter

We all know the songs. “Be Our Guest,” “Under the Sea,” “Friend Like Me.” These aren’t just some of the best songs from some of Disney’s best animated movies, but some of the best songs of any movie.
And when you consider the talent and achievements the songwriting team behind these classics had already shown in just over a decade over working together, the tragedy of not knowing what could have been is all the more heart-wrenching.
The life of lyricist and playwright Howard Ashman is seen through the eyes of those who knew him best or worked with him closely during his short career in “Howard,” a new documentary written and directed by Don Hahn. Hahn had previously made “Waking Sleeping Beauty,” another documentary about the fall and rise of Disney’s animation from 1984 to 1994.
Chronicling Ashman’s life from his early childhood up to New York City’s theater work to Disney to his early death in March 1991 of complications from AIDS at the age of 40, the film is a fascinating, heartbreaking and hopeful look at just how much impact one man can have on the lives of others.
As with “Waking Sleeping Beauty,” Hahn’s choice to forego the traditional interview style of talking heads sitting in a room and telling the viewer about Ashman enriches the content of the story. Instead, nearly all the interviews are voice overs with still photographs and archive footage giving the audience that “show, don’t tell” aspect that is needed. Watching his mother or sister talking about Ashman as a kid wouldn’t have nearly the same impact as hearing them while looking at dozens of family photographs of Ashman growing up before our eyes.
That choice especially pays off when clips from behind-the-scenes footage or TV interviews of Ashman working on Broadway or at Disney begin to roll. In a way, although he’s gone, it gives Ashman the ability to tell his own story in his own words. While the voices of his colleagues and friends accompany his pictures, he’s the star in the home movies and archive recordings.
In order to see a full picture of his life, “Howard” dedicates almost as much time to his personal and private life as his work life, especially as the two would blur over the years and towards the end. In addition to his early work in New York’s theater scene, the film explores his relationship with his first serious boyfriend and then later his life partner Bill Lauch.
Sadly, the film also follows the growing HIV/AIDS epidemic through the 1980s. Knowing after each segment that the film is getting closer to hearing Ashman’s diagnosis is difficult, especially with the interviews from his partner talking about how they were building a house together while looking at pictures of them having such a happy home life.
All this is expertly contrasted with Ashman’s success in helping revitalize Disney’s place in the film industry. It’s not difficult to see how the songs by Ashman and composer Alan Menken did as much to save the studio and usher in the Disney Renaissance as anything else. With the goal of making “The Little Mermaid” a musical fairytale that could sit on the same pedestal with “Snow White” and “Cinderella,” Ashman knew what he was doing.
So while working later on “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin,” the sad irony of a man creating a legacy with songs that will outlast all of us as he himself fades away before his colleagues’ eyes is almost too much to bear. And it’s even sadder knowing Ashman hid his illness for so long because he was afraid he’d be fired for being an ill gay man working on family movies.
But the best legacy “Howard” shows is the blunt and honest way Ashman was in his work and life because he knew he was right, even when everyone thought he was crazy. From minor theater work to Broadway to the House of Mouse, Ashman never sugar-coated his opinions and it made his work better.
Although it’s on the Disney+ streaming service, that expected Disney image is rarely seen here. Because as with Ashman himself, his friends, loved ones and workmates don’t hold back on talking about how hot-headed and diva-like he could be because they knew it made their work better. From Skid Row in “Little Shop of Horrors” to a whole new world in “Aladdin,” Ashman made a difference, and that made Broadway and animated movies better for all of us.