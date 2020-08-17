‘Round and ‘round we go.
Local sports fans (and frankly, reporters) hoping that Friday’s meeting between the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association and Governor Tom Wolf would yield a better outlook — or at least some clarity — on fall sports were left disappointed, as we are no closer to an answer as we were entering the meeting.
All summer, the PIAA had pushed ahead as though it were going to begin fall sports on time, so much so that it got to within a week of the start of football heat acclimatization practices.
That was until Wolf made his “strong recommendation” on Aug. 6 that scholastic and recreational sports be put on hold until after Jan. 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That announcement put us right back to square one. The PIAA responded by delaying the start of fall sports two weeks to Aug. 24, and in the meantime sought a meeting with Wolf.
That meeting came last Friday, but Wolf’s mind wasn’t changed and all the PIAA came away with was the repeated stance that though the strong recommendation is firm, it’s not a mandate, and so the decision still remains with local schools. The PIAA was also left with the feeling that Wolf isn’t making his decision based on data specific to sports in PA, and that member schools view it as a de facto mandate.
Which takes us to this Friday’s meeting. The PIAA is expected to make its official decision regarding the fall, and so we’ll finally have an answer on what’s to come.
But what are the options facing the PIAA, and which of them is best? Simply put, there’s no easy solution to any of this.
There are basically three categories: full cancellation, postponement of some kind or pushing ahead with fall sports, recommendation-be-darned.
Let’s address a full cancellation first, simply because it seems to be the least likely.
By now, one would hope that the PIAA has developed at least one or two contingency plans that would prevent a full cancellation. Spring athletes, of course, suffered that fate back in April, but this was such a new situation then as compared to now.
Which takes us to the next suggestion: playing fall sports and outright ignoring Wolf’s wishes. This seems more likely than a full cancellation but still less likely than some sort of further postponement.
After all, the PIAA has gone along with Wolf’s recommendations and mandates since the pandemic began. That first decision came with suspending, and eventually canceling, the remaining winter championships that had not finished. Then, of course, came the decision to not play spring sports as schools closed for the remainder of the year to shift to online learning.
Further, it was only until Wolf’s office gave clearance and guidance that school districts could develop their safety plans to begin optional summer workouts.
However, the last couple weeks have been the first time the PIAA has really pushed back on a suggestion by Wolf, and so perhaps there is a possibility sports go on as usual.
What would this look like, though? Would the PIAA opt to simply have districts play a localized schedule but cancel all non-district and state-level competition? That’s what New York has more or less opted to do if it does end up playing sports after the current delay until late September.
Or would the PIAA go the route West Virginia is taking and simply play fall sports as long as counties remain in the green phase? Given the prior following of all Wolf’s recommendations, this doesn’t seem likely.
And that brings us to what seems to be the most obvious answer: delaying fall sports until after Jan. 1 as Wolf suggests.
Though the PIAA doesn’t want to, this certainly seems like the likeliest scenario, especially with local school districts around the state individually deciding to go along with Wolf’s guidance.
As those schools continue to drop out, the PIAA may be faced with a situation where it needs to postpone until after the new year simply to legitimize even having a season based on participation.
It also seems like the PIAA is reluctant to follow Wolf’s guidance, but will simply because it has all along. After all, if the plan were to just ignore it and play fall sports anyway, why schedule that meeting last week?
This choice, of course, brings a few challenges of its own. Does the PIAA opt for New York’s backup plan and decide to have condensed winter, fall and spring seasons? Winter would play in January and February, fall would have March and April and spring would go in May and June.
That sounds great, except sports like golf aren’t exactly going to be able to get out on the course that early, at least not in the Northern Tier. Shoot, I can recall a snowstorm up here as late as May, so golf would really have a tough go of things.
It would also leave a challenge of having kids’ practice schedules overlapping, as the run-up to March would still be taking place during basketball season, and so on.
The other choice is to just outright overlap a few sports, but that presents a nightmare for small schools, whose athletes are usually two- or three-sport players and would have to make a choice between two sports. At that point, many schools would have trouble filling rosters.
As a colleague wisely pointed out to me, each solution to this fall brings with it a few issues of its own. It’s a tough choice, no matter what the PIAA decides.
With that said, though, here’s hoping that whatever option the PIAA opts for, it’s to the benefit of our hard-working student-athletes in some way.