HOUGHTON — Jessica Prentice dropped in 13 aces and the Houghton girls volleyball team shook off a first-set loss and moved to 2-0 with a 3-1 triumph over Fillmore in an Allegany County matchup on Thursday.
Emily Tankeh notched four kills and two blocks while Emma Retz had five blocks and two kills and Prentice chipped in a pair of kills for the Panthers, who fell 25-17 in the opener before rattling off victories of 25-15, 29-27 and 25-16.
Emma Cole posted 18 kills while Raylynn Ryan had 34 assists for Fillmore.