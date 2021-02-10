ST. BONAVENTURE — Kyle Lofton wasn’t getting the cleanest looks.
He made that known in a press conference prior to Saturday’s game against Saint Louis when asked about his season-long struggles from 3-point range, where he’d shot just 3-for-32 to that point.
The junior point guard found his stroke on Tuesday, however, catching fire on the same night where his four other starting teammates did the same. And behind that collective showing, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team masked a so-so defensive outing with another decisive victory.
Lofton went 3-for-3 from deep while finishing with 18 points and eight assists to key the Bonnies to an 86-73 triumph over La Salle in a heated and, at times, emotionally charged matchup inside the Reilly Center.
On this night, all five starters reached double figures, with Jalen Adaway going for a team-high 20. Bona (10-2, 8-2), for the second-straight home game, set season-highs in points and field goal percentage (60.9 percent). And a team that had been ice cold from deep finally got hot, connecting on 9-of-14 3-pointers.
And that began with Lofton, who doubled his season trey total in one game.
“It felt good,” he said afterward. “I come in and work everyday, so I’m just going to stay confident and I saw one go in, the next one I’m thinking, ‘alright I’m going to hit this one.’ I got a couple other looks … I got a look for a catch-and-shoot in the corner. I’m just taking good shots and I’m going to continue to do that.”
Added coach Mark Schmidt, “Kyle got his 3-point shot back. He knew it was going to come back; he works so hard at it.”
THIS ONE wasn’t without adversity … and otherwise abnormal moments.
Bona fell behind 22-13 after doing the two things it couldn’t – turn the ball over and surrender the 3-point line – to this particular La Salle team. The Explorers opened 8-of-14 from the floor and 4-for-5 from distance.
It then found itself in a contentious situation when, just minutes after one technical had been assessed to the Explorers, coach Ashley Howard was ejected with 7:45 left in the first half for arguing with officials.
Following what he thought to be a bad call, Howard, who’d been chiding the refs for the previous few minutes, was hit with a quick double-technical. He then exploded, unleashing a profanity-laced tirade before making his way off the floor.
Howard’s exit seemed to enliven the La Salle bench momentarily … but it may have sparked the Bonnies even more. Lofton hit all four of the ensuing free throws, pushing his team from tied at 24 to up four. That started a 13-3 run which allowed Bona to go up double digits (37-27) and change the complexion of the game for good.
“That did give us some momentum,” Schmidt admitted. “Kyle hit the four free throws, (and) stuff like that gives you momentum, but at the same time, we gotta maintain that momentum, and I thought we did that. Basketball is all about momentum, and sometimes when you give it up, it’s hard to get it back. But I thought we did a good job.”
Given an opportunity to take control, the Bonnies did just that. And not only did they bounce back nicely from Saturday’s loss to the Billikens, they maintained their half-game lead for first place in the league standings over Friday’s opponent, VCU.
“It was more of a reaction to where they saw their coach get ejected, so they were going to bring the fire,” Lofton pointed out. “They were playing for their coach in that moment. We saw their energy go up, so we just rallied the guys and said, ‘okay, we gotta play now.’”
OSUN Osunniyi, after his 1-for-3 outing at SLU, was productive inside, totaling 17 points on 5-for-5 shooting and 7-of-8 from the line.
Jaren Holmes also went 3-for-3 from deep en route to 15 points. Dom Welch added 10, including a pair of treys, and Adaway got his 20 in typically efficient fashion (7-of-9 shooting, mostly at the rim).
For Bona, the true turning point came just before halftime, when Lofton hit a 3-pointer – on another open look – to turn a seven-point advantage into a 10-point (45-35) cushion at the break. And after falling into another early hole, it ultimately left no doubt, leading by at least 10, and by as many as 18, the rest of the way.
“We just started off slow,” Lofton acknowledged of the initial nine-point deficit. “Credit to La Salle, they came out with a bunch of energy, and they hit us first. And that can’t happen if we want to go where we want to go. So (it’s) just coming out with energy next game and being ready to go from the start.”
Bona, again, wasn’t perfect defensively.
It allowed a third-straight opponent to make double-digit 3-pointers (La Salle finished 12-of-31) and gave up more than 70 points for just the second time all year. The Explorers (8-12, 5-8), who’d previously knocked off league powers Richmond and Saint Louis, were no slouch, hitting more treys than any other Bona opponent so far, committing just five turnovers and holding a 16-5 edge on the offensive glass.
But Schmidt’s team overcame those lapses, and answered those shots with a 73-point onslaught over the final 31 game minutes and its most complete offensive showing of the season. It was another indication of how good this team can be when all five starters are contributing.
“I think it was real big,” Adaway said of his team’s scoring output. “Coming off a loss, we just knew we had to prevail and bring it from the start, and I feel like that’s what we did, from top to bottom. We all just stayed into it the whole game and kept our confidence.”