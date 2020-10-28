For the second time in six years, Holiday Valley’s Steve Carney earned the top recognition for a golf professional in the region.
The Western New York Section, PGA of America (WNYPGA) and its awards committee announced their 2020 special honors on Oct. 21, awarding the Golf Professional of the Year to Carney and the Assistant Golf Professional of the Year to Kyle Benish, who both work for the Double Black Diamond Golf Course at Holiday Valley. This is the first time in the history of the awards that both prizes went to professionals working at the same facility.
Carney, who previously won the award in 2015, is finishing his 15th season as Holiday Valley’s director of golf.
Carney modestly deflected to the other golf pros in the area who he thought deserved consideration.
“I was really, honestly very surprised as very few people have won it twice,” he said Wednesday morning. “I think there’s actually only been one other and I wasn’t even thinking anything regarding that. I thought there were some other great candidates that should have really gotten it. All I do is put forth every day my hard work in golf in any way I can at Holiday Valley and in our Western New York PGA. I help out any way I can.”
CARNEY HAS been involved with sectional activities and serves as Education Chairman on the WNYPGA board of directors.
“There is a substantial amount of criteria,” Carney said the WNYPGA awards, “that has to do with what you do in your section regarding some of the committees that we’re on and the board of directors and helping the association run golf tournaments at your golf course and just a variety of different things. How you are doing at your golf course comes into consideration.”
Benish, a PGA member since 2010 and assistant pro at Holiday Valley since 2005, is a three-time assistant pro of the year winner.
“Kyle’s been with me now 16 years and honestly it’s almost like having another head professional work with you,” Carney said. “He’s qualified in every way to be a head professional. No. 1, his biggest asset is his computer and tournament knowledge. Most things in golf tournaments now at better golf courses are all done on computer, regarding pairings and score sheets and scoring, etc. Kyle is very advanced in that area. He also helps a lot in merchandising and day-to-day activities with members and guests. We lost a valued employee this year and Kyle really stood up to the plate this year and moved himself forward in many ways.”
CARNEY WON two other honors this year, the PGA Professional Development Award and Merchandiser of the Year in the resort category. According to the WNYPGA press release, the section award winners will be honored with a reception in Spring 2021 at WNYPGA Homesite at Glen Oak Golf Club.
Reflecting on the 2020 golf season, which began in April when the state allowed golf under social distancing measures and expanded after the allowance of carts in late May, Carney said golf clubs navigating the pandemic came down to following the rules.
“On May 24, we received the go-ahead to use golf carts in the state, but at that time we thought the year probably wasn’t going to end up all that well,” Carney said. We started off a little bit slow in June and ever since July began, it’s really been on quite a tear. Income, number of golfers, etc. is up about 20% and all we did was really make sure we followed the COVID guidelines for what we were allowed to do.
“It would be easy to look at the bad things that you can’t do, but we decided to look at the things that we were allowed to do, and try to expand, add a league here or there, change tee times, make sure we were (allowing) one-person carts. We followed the rules to a ‘T’ and that really, when the inspector was here from the county, we passed with flying colors and that really allowed us to just keep moving forward.”
(Salamanca Press sports editor Sam Wilson may be contacted at swilson@oleantimesherald.com)