ELLICOTTVILLE — Holiday Valley opened for its 63rd winter season on Thursday with four chairlifts and six slopes open. Night skiing starts tonight.
Weather permitting, Holiday Valley plans to open more slopes and lifts as they start to focus on snowmaking in other areas across the resort. The recent cold snap let the snowmaking crews run for two days straight.
Be sure to wear a mask or other facial covering to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The only places a mask isn’t required are while skiing downhill or eating and drinking while seated in a dining area none of the lodges.