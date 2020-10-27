The Cattaraugus County Department of Economic Development, Planning and Tourism invites you to slow down and enjoy a simpler way of shopping on Saturdays in November along the NY Amish Trail.
Amish shops will be open for shoppers to purchase their hand-made, one-of-a-kind items. Many of the English Shops will be offering specials to their shoppers.
Cattaraugus County is home to a community of Old Order Amish. Their culture and lifestyle is rich in traditions and customs.
Normally a very private group, Amish are also very industrious and gladly open their shops to Amish Trail visitors. They offer a wide variety of homemade crafts, quilts, wood, tin, metal work and baked goods.
The Amish Trail consists of “English” businesses and organizations who share the beauty of the unique rural atmosphere with their Amish neighbors. Many of the English owned businesses will have specials to celebrate the “Holiday Shopping in Amish Country” events.
To request a map or for more information, visit amishtrail.com or call 1-800-331-0543.