BRADFORD, Pa. — A holiday open house will be held this weekend in the historic area of downtown Bradford and all are welcome to visit for in-store specials and discounts.
“It may be hard to believe, but the holiday season is right around the corner,’ said Sarah Matzner, Main Street/Elm Street Coordinator. “We’re kicking things off in Historic Downtown Bradford (Thursday) with the start of the Holiday Open House.’
To allow for social distancing, this year’s event will run for three days, Thursday through Saturday, with several downtown merchants running their specials and discounts on products. “This year has been very difficult for everybody and small businesses have been hit hard,” Matzner continued. “This holiday season, when deciding where to do your shopping, we ask that you remember who to call when you need a raffle item for a benefit or a donation towards your organization. Please support these businesses the way they support our community.”
Matzner said this weekend will also be a good time to check out the improvements that have been made along Main Street over the past year or two. During the day, holiday music will play along the street and after dark, the new holiday lights, donated by the Blaisdell Foundation, will be lit.
For more information on the event and others coming up, follow “Bradford, Pa. Main Street” on Facebook.