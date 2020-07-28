The uncertainty is as present as it’s ever been.
The one component that might exist in a slightly higher quantity now than it did in March, however … is hope.
Local spring teams clung to it, of course, as the coronavirus upended the world at large and turned sports on its side into April … and then May. All along, though, given the immediate cancelation of collegiate sports and the worsening nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, the writing was clearly on the wall:
There’d be no spring high school season.
In some ways, the same ominous clouds have begun to gather over the fall campaign, making for the unimaginable potential of a second-straight scholastic season, and the summer in between, being wiped away in 2020.
The difference, however, is that with the start of the fall season delayed until at least Sept. 21, there’s still an eight-week window for something good to happen, for something to change, before those teams attempt to take the field.
So, yeah, right now, there’s some hope — hope that they’ll be able to play a regular season with a chance of competing for a sectional title, hope that they won’t have to suffer the same fate as the spring.
“The hardest part is the uncertainty,” acknowledged Franklinville/Ellicottville football coach Jason Marsh, when asked how he and the Titans have been dealing with the precarious position they’re in. “Just not knowing what lies around the corner. We’re just keeping our fingers crossed that we can actually get started on the 21st.
“We’ve told our guys, we’re just in a wait-and-see pattern, there’s nothing really any of us can do, it’s out of our hands. So the only thing we can do is control what we can control — trying to stay positive and trying to keep ourselves in shape. That’s the hardest part.”
EVEN WITH a new tentative start date, local coaches, many of whom double as teachers, are still awaiting tangible guidance.
Marsh’s understanding is that if they’re actually given the green light on the 21st, football teams would hold two weeks of practice before the first contest and then play either a seven- or eight-game schedule (that’s still being discussed by the Section 6 powers-that-be) which would conclude sometime in mid- to late-November.
And though the regional and state playoffs have already been canceled, the plan, the last he heard, was to at least allow for a sectional postseason.
Mostly, though, these coaches are still in the dark. The big question they have now is: Will they, at some point, be allowed to meet as a group before hitting the ground with a full head of steam on the 21st?
“Now you can start playing that day almost,” said Allegany-Limestone girls soccer coach Dale MacArthur, of how he understood it. “In my way of thinking, that’s asking for injuries. So hopefully you can do something, we’ll have to do something, before that — whether they get together on their own or run or whatever.
“We have all sorts of good advice and things, but to some extent, we’re just king of hoping and prodding and, ‘Okay, well what about this? Try it with some caution and see how it works out.’”
THE F/E football and A-L girls soccer teams, of course, are no stranger to postseason success.
Both have advanced beyond the sectional round in the last five years.
The Titans made it to the Far West Regional in 2015 and had aspirations of bringing home a state championship last fall before losing to Clymer-Sherman-Panama in the Section 6 title game. A-L won a state championship in Class C in 2017 and went back to the NYS Final Four the following year in Class B.
And though expectations might now have varied, they know that option won’t exist in 2020.
And it’s an unfortunate reality.
“There are teams out there I’m sure who were us coming out of 2016,” MacArthur noted. “Say all the pieces are there; I’ve been handed the keys to a corvette, now just don’t wreck it. How terribly you feel for those teams who had a chance.”
He added: “It’s not about state championships, it’s about the joy of playing and seeing kids have fun and bonding, regardless of what your season accomplishes. But that being said, there are teams (that will be) denied experiencing that maybe once in a lifetime feeling and that’s sad.”
But given what many of these same kids went through in the spring, Marsh will happily accept the alternative … should a season play out.
“I think initially for the kids, it was kind of a blow,” he said. “We have a lot of guys back; in their minds, they wanted a redo, they were looking forward to trying to get it done this year. But you have to take what life gives you.
“If we’re able to just play seven games and work for a sectional championship, then that’s the best we can do. I think our guys will embrace that challenge. If we get that, we would look forward to it. I think at this point, we’d be happy to play for that sectional championship if we can at least get that much of a season in.”