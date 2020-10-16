HINSDALE — Issac Howell scored three goals in the Hinsdale boys soccer team’s shutout victory over an eight-man Friendship squad on Thursday.
The Bobcats’ Ty Cummins and Nathan Armstrong recorded goals on their Senior Night, a 6-0 win in Allegany County Div. II. Noah Easterly scored the final goal for Hinsdale. Damion Brown was credited with three assists while Parker Cummins and Tucker Schwartz each contributed one.
Hinsdale (1-2-1) used two goalkeepers in the contest. Ethan Cashimere made eight saves in the first half; Steven Hayman had one in the second half.
Friendship dropped to 0-1.
SENECA HIGHLANDS INTERMEDIATE UNIT 9 Galeton 5, Port Allegany 1
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Jake Cochran’s hat trick led Galeton to a road win over Port Allegany on Thursday.
Recording the Tigers’ (7-4) other two goals were Ty Stover and Gavin Sykora, while goalkeeper Ayden Whipple had three saves.
Aidan Emerick scored Port’s lone goal during the loss, and Ty Guilds made 21 saves in goal for the Gators (3-7-1).
ECIC DIVISION III Iroquois 3, Pioneer 0
ELMA — Aidan Feeley scored twice and Zakary Rowekamp added the third goal to pace Iroquois, handing Pioneer its first loss. Thomas Mullane had an assist.
Pioneer fell to 3-1.