There are people who can’t wait for Major League Baseball to begin the fourth Friday in July.
However, I’m not one of them.
And, no, I’m not among those folks who bailed on the National Football League – some never to return – in the furor over Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the national anthem early in the season four years ago.
Presuming baseball returns to normal in 2021, I’ll be returning, though bitter.
But not this summer.
The 60-game “season” grudgingly agreed to by the owners and players union is a joke … and a bad one.
Don’t misunderstand, the effects of the coronavirus have touched every aspect of our lives and at a time when scholastic, collegiate and pro sports have been devastated by the pandemic, the absolute best hope for MLB, whose regular season stretches half-a-year, was some sort of abortive schedule.
Sixty games – 37 percent of normal – seem better than nothing for some diehards even though it will create an avalanche of asterisks in the record book.
But what’s more bothersome to me is, up to half the season could have been saved.
And that’s my real issue.
Neither the owners nor players distinguished themselves in their acrimonious negotiations to conjure at least a partial season. Over six wasted weeks while the country dealt with a worldwide disease, flagging economy and escalating unemployment plus the issues of systemic racism and police violence, they thought it was all about them, reverting to childish bickering rather than providing a needed distraction to a reeling nation.
What’s concerning is that baseball’s administration and the performers who bring the sport to life have come off as totally tone-deaf to their constituency … that is, the fans who ultimately pay their salaries.
TO BE SURE, circumstances for baseball’s return are unprecedented.
Centralized locations, no fans, spitting or high-fives, six-feet-of-separation when feasible and a possible use of the softballesque format for extra innings will be the new reality.
And then, of course, will the faithful (?) accept it?
The lack of respect for the fanbase shown by MLB’s owners and players turned off more people than either side can imagine.
It will be fascinating to see how many players – especially the stars – opt not to be part of this jury-rigged season.
Will an icon in his prime be willing to risk a nine-figure career to an injury suffered in a truncated season doomed to exist in the scrapheap of baseball history?
Will a player heading into free agency take a chance on having a tough statistical 60 games, without 102 more to recover, and endure a major hit to his bargaining power?
Will some opt out merely because they fear contracting Covid-19?
BUT THAT’S just the short term.
The long view is worse.
Don’t be fooled, the anger and suspicion between the owners and players has hardly evaporated … they merely reached a tense truce to salvage a lost season and maybe a sliver of positive public relations.
But the chasm between the two remains and figures to come to a head after the 2021 season when a new collective bargaining agreement will be negotiated.
Unfortunately, neither side appears to understand the damage this year’s impasse has done.
Baseball has been hemorrhaging fans … pro football assumed the role of America’s favorite sport years ago. The former “national pastime” has been relying on an aging fanbase while enduring shrinking attendance the past four seasons and declining TV ratings.
The last thing that MLB needed was to turn off even more of its base … yet it did so in a very public and embarrassing way out of selfishness.
But the biggest mistake is that the owners and players still assume fans will get over it by next season.
They shouldn’t bet on that … just ask the NFL.
