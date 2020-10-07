ELLICOTTVILLE — It was a perfect example of how one sport’s standstill was another sport’s gain.
Ordinarily, Jenna Hadley is an outside hitter on the Ellicottville girls volleyball team. But since that team’s season was pushed to the spring due to state rules regarding COVID-19, Hadley joined the soccer team as a goalkeeper.
And she made an immediate impact.
Hadley made eight saves en route to a shutout in her season debut and returning Big 30 all-star Mandy Hurlburt and Emily Ruiz each netted first-half goals to guide the Eagles to a 2-0 triumph over Portville in a CCAA East matchup Tuesday.
Logan Fredrickson picked up an assist on Hurlburt’s goal. Faith Capito made 13 saves for the Panthers (0-1).
“Portville has a couple of good players in the middle there that gave us a run for our money a few times,” Ellicottville coach Tammy Eddy noted. “We have a first-time goalie (in Hadley) who came up with some great saves to keep us in it.”
Most encouraging was the fact that Ellicottville played even better in the second half despite not scoring.
“The funny thing is, even though we scored in the first half, we really weren’t playing well together,” she said. “We seemed to mesh better in the second half in terms of our communication and cohesiveness. (We’re) thankful to get those goals in the first half and play better as a team in the second half.
CCAA EAST Franklinville 3, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 2
FRANKLINVILLE — Franklinville surrendered a goal three minutes in, but despite playing with only 10 players, the Panthers rallied to a victory.
Emily Bigler collected a pair of goals, including the game-winning marker in the 18th minute of the first half that broke a 2-2 tie. Jordyn Harasta scored unassisted off a direct kick while Kaylee Brennan assisted on both of Bigler’s goals for the Panthers.
Madison Spink scored off a Lexi Mikowicz pass while Morgan Chapman also tallied for the Timberwolves.
“Franklinville played with 10 for the entire game and hung on for the win,” FCS coach Tim Wangelin said. “We controlled play after giving up that early goal.”
Sarah Courtney made four saves for the Panthers while Onalee Osgood (9) and Chloe Covell (3) combined for 12 saves for C-LV.
Randolph 4, Salamanca 2
RANDOLPH — Caliana Wheeler tallied in the fifth and ninth minutes to stake Randolph to an early lead in an eventual season-opening victory.
Natalie Philp assisted on a goal by Willow Raider and then added her own marker, with both strikes coming after halftime, to secure the outcome for the Cardinals. Miranda Waterman made three saves in the win.
Salamanca opened the year 0-1.
CCAA WEST Fredonia 1, Allegany-Limestone 1, OT
ALLEGANY — Payton Fortuna scored unassisted at the 21-minute mark of the first half as Allegany-Limestone ushered in a new era with a draw.
Kelly Lucas found the equalizer with 33 minutes remaining for Fredonia. Kelsey Riordan made 10 stops for the Gators while Kinnan Finnegan turned away five shots for the Hillbillies (0-1).
It was A-L’s first game after losing not only a pair of first-team all-state players in Alyssa Spring and Molly McClelland, but 11 starters from last year’s 17-3 team and the 2018 Class B state semifinalist.
Long-time coach Dale MacArthur was pleased with his team’s performance under the circumstances.
“Given that we’re starting over, I was really pleased with how we did,” he said. “We have a lot of areas that we can improve on, but there are so many things we didn’t do because we just haven’t gotten to work on them yet.
“There are things from an offensive standpoint (to work on), but defensively we played well, our passing was good for this stage in our development, the kids played hard and they supported one another. I was just pleased overall.”