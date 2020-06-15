A trio of Big 30 high school graduates earned a place on an All-Decade Western New York Wrestling team, compiled by the WNY Athletics website last week.
Pioneer’s Tony Lock and Mike Rigerman and Salamanca’s Ben Haas were first-team all-decade selections on the list made by WNY Athletics contributor Matt O’Rourke.
Lock, Rigerman and Haas all earned NYSPHSAA championships in their high school careers, so their credentials for an all-decade team are easy to see.
Also recognized by WNY Athletics, former Olean/Allegany-Limestone standouts Patrick Walsh (Allegany-Limestone, ‘19) and Marcus Dwaileebe (Olean, ‘12) were all-decade honorable mentions.
— Haas, an all-decade selection at 152 pounds, was a two-time state champion at Salamanca before graduating in 2012. He qualified for the state tournament five times, making the Section 6 finals five times (winning twice) and placing six times. He won the Class tournament four times and made the finals six times. He holds the Salamanca school wins record with 240.
Haas wrestled for five years (including a redshirt season) at Division I Lehigh University in the EIWA.
— Lock, the 170/171-pound first-team selection, won the state title his senior year in 2011-12.
He placed in the state tournament three times, winning sectionals three times as well. He won the Eastern States championship and the National High School Coaches Association Senior Tournament. He holds the Pioneer all-time wins record with 196.
Lock wrestled for three years at the Division I level for the University at Buffalo.
— Rigerman is the Big 30’s most recent state champion, winning the 220-pound title as a senior in 2018-19.
He placed fourth at states as a junior, winning sectional titles twice. He placed at the sectional tournament four times.
Also the Big 30 football player of the year as a senior, he went on to play Division II football at the University of Findlay in Ohio. Rigerman played tight end last year for the Oilers’ football team last year.