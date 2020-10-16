BELMONT — With two goals and two assists from senior forward Emera Aquila, the Genesee Valley girls soccer team rolled to its third consecutive victory on Thursday.
The Jaguars blanked Hinsdale, 4-0, in an Allegany County Div. I game. GV, which went 5-12 last year, improved to 3-1 for the first time since 2015, also the year of its last winning season (9-8).
Adison Grusendorf and Sierra Burrow each scored a goal and Sofia Gugino had an assist. Ashley Burrows had a shutout on three saves.
“I thought coming off a nice win over Bolivar, you never know if you’re going to have one of those hangover games,” GV coach Lisa Scott-Schneider said. “But we scored three quick ones and then we just were able to hang on. Emera had a really nice game.”
Halyee Jozwiak made 18 saves in net for Hinsdale (0-3-1).
SENECA HIGHLANDS INTERMEDIATE UNIT 9 Bradford 14, Kane 0
BRADFORD, Pa. — Kelsea Austin scored six goals, bringing her 12-game season total to an astonishing 39 for the Owls (12-0).
Also for Bradford, Emily Bosworth, Mackenzie Lucas and Emily Morgan scored two goals each, Maddi Cowburn had a goal and two assists, Maddie Emerson scored once and goalkeeper Lea Kakolewski made one save.
Port Allegany 6, Ridgway 0
RIDGWAY, Pa. — Bree Garzel recorded a hat trick while Evin Stauffer, Olivia Schott and Alliyah Penick each tallied one goal for Port (5-5-1).
Jennifer Baxter made four saves for the Gators. Ridgway’s Megan Rohr had 10 saves in the loss.
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. I Bolivar-Richburg 3, Cuba-Rushford 0
BOLIVAR — McKinlee Harris netted two goals and an assist to get Bolivar-Richburg (3-2) back above .500 on the season
Madigan Harris scored the other goal for Bolivar-Richburg, while Aliyah Cole was credited with an assist. In net, Paige Taylor recorded three saves in the shutout.
For Cuba-Rushford (1-3), Tara Duvall made eight saves in net.
“It was the first night we had more than one sub,” Bolivar-Richburg coach Mark Emery said. “We had some key players back and it made a big difference for us. You just don’t realize how hard it is to play with 11 players until you have to do it for four games.”
Fillmore 4, Wellsville 2
WELLSVILLE — Grace Russell and Hope Russell had identical stat lines, with a goal and two assists each, to lead Fillmore (5-0).
Sophia Templeton and Mallory DeRock scored one goal each. The Eagles raced to a 4-0 lead after the 47th minute. Maddie Spicer and Carly Young scored second-half goals for Wellsville (1-3-1).
Fillmore goalkeepers Preslee Miller and Lizzy Nugent had five total saves for the Eagles.
Wellsville’s Lauren Viglietta and Makenna Dunbar made a total of 11 saves.
“We came out strong and created a lot of opportunities,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley said. “We need to become a bit more efficient in front of the net, but (I’m) glad we are creating opportunities. Wellsville played hard until the end and we need to learn to stay focused with our responsibilities from beginning to end.”
ALLEGANY CO. DIV. II Friendship 3, Scio 0
SCIO — Karlee Cochran, Logan Roberts and Neveah Ross each scored a goal to lift Friendship (1-2) to its first victory.
Scio fell to 0-3.
Belfast 2, Andover/Whitesville 1
BELFAST — Andover/Whitesville broke a scoreless tie eight minutes into the second half, but Belfast found the tying goal just two minutes later, and the go-ahead marker three minutes after that.
Hannah Southwick-Powers and Cierra Wallace scored for the Bulldogs (3-1), with Anna Drozdowski marking an assist. Katelyn Sadler made nine saves.
Kate Pensyl scored for Andover/Whitesville (2-1). Panthers goalie Livia Simon had five saves.
“I thought in the first half we got thoroughly outplayed,” Belfast coach Duane Powers said. “My goalie kept us in it and kept it close.
“In the second half, the breaks just went our way. We played good strong defense from there and held them off.”