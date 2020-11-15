HONEOYE — One hundred and 10 minutes wasn’t enough for the Genesee Valley girls soccer team.
But only three shooters, and two goals, in the ensuing round of penalty kicks … was.
Seniors Lizzy Bentley and Avery Grusendorf each scored as the Jaguars netted goals on two of their first three PK attempts. Seventh-seeded GV then stopped the No. 2 Bulldogs on their first four tries to secure a 2-1 upset triumph in a Section 5 Class D1 quarterfinal on Saturday afternoon.
The Jaguars were already having one of their better seasons in a while, having finished the regular season 9-4 and behind only Fillmore in the Allegany County Division I standings. On Saturday, that campaign continued in dramatic fashion as GV (10-4) secured a semifinal matchup against No. 3 Arkport/Canaseraga on Tuesday.
Sierra Burrows gave GV a 1-0 lead just seven minutes in with a marker off a beautifully placed direct kick. Lean Green found the equalizer just 17 minutes later before the teams played the next 86 minutes to a stalemate.
Ashley Burrows was stellar throughout regulation and overtime, racking up 11 saves to help keep things tied until the shootout. That helped offset the fact the Jaguars were outshot 12-4 for the game. Gabriella Trippi made three stops for Honeoye (8-2-2).
“They certainly had more scoring chances than we did,” GV coach Lisa Scott-Schneider admitted, “but our defense held up and Ashley was excellent between the pipes tonight.”
She added, “That was the first time I only needed three shooters (to decide a shootout). It was a wonderful night for Genesee Valley soccer. It’s been a while since we had this kind of status upon us. We’re very happy, it was a great effort and (they have) a very thrilled head coach.”
CLASS D1 QUARTERFINALS Fillmore 5, C.G. Finney 1
FILLMORE — It took a half, but Fillmore eventually took control while securing a spot in the sectional semifinals.
Grace Groome scored on a breakaway in the 35th minute to give Finney a 1-0 lead at the break. Facing their first deficit of the season, the top-seeded Eagles responded with a five-goal second-half flurry, including a hat trick from Grace Russell.
“Tonight took some soul searching for us,” Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley acknowledged. “We played an okay first half and then had a few mental breakdowns late in the half … we regrouped, settled down, fixed some things and came out quick and took the momentum back. Grace has a lot of composure and for about the first 10 minutes (of the second half), she put it to good use.”
Russell scored off passes from Sophia Templeton in the 42nd and 45th minutes to give the Eagles (13-0) the lead and added a penalty kick marker in the 60th minute. Zoe Beardsley scored off a direct kick two minutes later and Templeton later tallied off a Ratch Hatch feed to put the game away.
Preslee Miller made seven saves for the Eagles, who will host No. 4 Keshequa in Tuesday’s semifinals, while Paris Blackmon turned away 14 shots for the No. 8 Falcons (7-4).
“Since Oct. 30, we’ve played one game (Nov. 6) over this two-plus week span and I think our competitiveness and game focus was missing just a bit early on, but I was proud of how we recovered,” Beardsley added.
CLASS D2 QUARTERFINALS Andover/Whitesville 4, Friendship 0
ANDOVER — Kelsie Niedermaier collected two goals and an assist and Andover/Whitesville built up a 3-0 halftime lead before topping the Eagles for the fourth time this year.
Racheal Jackson added a first-half goal off a Kennedy Bledsoe pass and Bledsoe tallied after halftime, from Niedermaier. Ava Grice chipped in a helper for No. 2 A/W (8-4), which will meet No. 3 Batavia-Notre Dame in Tuesday’s semifinals. Livia Simon needed just one save to preserve the shutout.
Seventh-seeded Friendship finished the year 1-8-2.
Belfast 6, Lima Christian 0
BELFAST — After a scoreless halftime tie, top-seeded Belfast exploded for six second-half goals to win convincingly.
Hannah Southwick-Powers racked up four of those goals, all coming in the first 16 minutes, including in the first and fourth minutes to start the flurry. Alicia Borden tallied in the 18th minute and Angel Jimerson finished the scoring for the Bulldogs (9-3).
Katlin Sadler needed no saves to earn the shutout for Belfast, which will meet No. 4 Jasper-Troupsburg in Tuesday’s semifinals. Ariana Arnold piled up 25 saves for eighth-seeded Lima Christian (0-10).