BOLIVAR — They say it’s difficult to beat a team three times in a season.
The Bolivar-Richburg boys soccer team, after climbing out of an early hole, managed to do just that on Saturday night.
And it punched its ticket to the sectional semifinals in the process.
Jason Greeson scored midway through the second half to break a 1-1 stalemate and the third-seeded Wolverines ultimately got by Cuba-Rushford for the third time this year with a dramatic 2-1 victory in the Section 5 Class C2 quarterfinals.
The Allegany County rivals had played a couple of close regular season contests with B-R (7-4-2), pulling out triumphs of 3-1 and 4-2 en route to a third-place finish in the league standings behind Fillmore and Wellsville. This one, played at Dunmore-Latimer Field, was even closer, with the Wolverines getting the go-ahead goal they needed to advance.
“We are on a path to do something amazing,” B-R coach Mike Zilker told wellsvillesports.com’s Chris Brooks. “The boys have put in countless hours of work to get where we are. Our team knew we would have to work all season in order to be contenders, and they are doing just that. This is a great group of boys with a desire to win. I am blessed to be a part of this team, and we are thankful that we were allowed a season out of this.
Landon Wight finished a corner kick just five minutes in to give C-R an early 1-0 advantage. But Landon Danaher later tallied off a Rudy Polk pass to make it 1-1 at halftime, setting the stage for the second-half heroics. Greeson was assisted on the game-winner by Mark Pangburn, the county leader in helpers.
Wayne Karnuth made five saves for the Wolverines while Campbell matched that number for the sixth-seeded Rebels (4-6-2). B-R will host No. 7 Geneseo in Tuesday night’s semifinals, slated for 6 p.m. Geneseo knocked off second-seeded Caledonia-Mumford, 1-0, in the quarterfinals.
“It has been a while since we were last in this position, Zilker said. “They never give up. I preach Ohana, it means family and we’ve been focusing on the concept that, individually, we aren’t very good. But collectively, we can do great things. It’s we and not me, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”
CLASS B2 QUARTERFINAL Penn Yan 4, Wellsville 1
PENN YAN — Zackary Townley recorded a hat trick and No. 2 Penn Yan (6-4-1) scored three unanswered goals to pull away.
Townley scored off a Caiden Demarco pass to make it 1-0 before Wellsville’s Sam Schmidt capitalized off a Dominic Sawyer feed to tie it midway through the first half. But from there, it was all Mustangs.
Townley made it 2-1 at half and he Mason MacKerchar each added insurance markers after the break, with Nicholas Jarecke assisting on the latter. Seventh-seeded Wellsville finished the season 6-3-1.