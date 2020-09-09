Great Valley adds basketball court to its recreation facilities

GREAT VALLEY — A large concrete slab poured Tuesday morning behind the town highway barns will become a multi-purpose sports court.
More than a dozen concrete trucks and seven crews finished the 65-foot by 20-foot pour in near-record time thanks to teamwork and a snorkel or power boom from Jamestown Macadam Industries, said Great Valley Supervisor Dan Brown.
“The concrete trucks were bumper-to-bumper,” Brown said. Local contractor Keith Hulbert was named earlier by the Great Valley Town Board to build the 5-inch slab that will be used for basketball, pickleball and tennis.
The plastic Versa-Court playing surface that snaps together and comes complete with floor markings will be installed in the spring, Brown said. The basketball hoops could be in by the end of the week.
“We started talking about this about a year ago,” Brown said Tuesday. “COVID-19 slowed us down for a while, but we wanted to get the court started.”
A $25,000 contribution from the Eddy Family in December gave momentum to the project. Gernatt Gravel Co. donated $2,500 and the town budgeted $7,000 to get the ball rolling, he explained.
Haley Concrete of Delevan provided the concrete at a discount because it was a project for community youth.
Acme Electric will install lighting and a security system.
“We want to add a pavilion and an exercise path” in further phases, Brown said. Many residents of the nearby mobile home park are senior citizens who could benefit from an exercise path and the pickleball court, he added.