GOWANDA — A brick house built in the 1870s and home to Polish-born ballet dancer, set designer, choreographer, director and artist Anthony Z. Nellé is among 20 properties recommended for listing on the State and National Registers of Historic Places.
The New York State Board for Historic Preservation recommended adding Kimble-Nellé House, built circa 1875, and 19 other properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.
“The nominations reflect the state’s commitment to supporting the incredible and sometimes overlooked history forged by the diverse people of New York,” said Erik Kulleseid, commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. “Securing recognition for such places will help to protect and preserve this history so that it can be carried safe and intact into the future.”
The Kimble-Nellé House was the Second Empire-style brick home of Nellé. Born in 1894 as Zdislaw Antoni Nellé, he led a long and prolific career staging hundreds of ballets, jazz dance numbers, operas and dance numbers for revues, cabarets and films.
State and National Registers listing can assist owners in revitalizing properties, making them eligible for various public preservation programs and services, such as matching state grants and state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits.
For the past nine months, current Kimble House owners Damian Mordecai and Nick Weith have been working to completely restore it. They discovered it through two Instagram accounts that post about old, affordable houses looking for someone to bring it back to life.
“This house was close to where I work, which we hadn’t seen before,” said Weith, 26, the Food Service Director for a small district near Gowanda.
Weith said the home buying process was normal, for the most part, aside from working on a driveway agreement with the neighbor as they share a part of it before it splits to each of the garages.
“We didn’t know the age originally,” he said of the house’s history. “Our best guess based on a history profile of the town was the 1870s. We now believe, based on more research, death records and census information, that the house was built/completed in 1875 by Charles Kimble.”
Mordecai, 40, who currently lives and works in Buffalo, said they had renovated houses before but never restored one, something he thinks they both initially hoped to do.
“Most of my experience has been with the interior of houses, taking them down to the studs and building them up, but that’s not what we will do with this house,” he explained. “This house has so much potential and we’d like to keep as much of the architectural integrity as possible.” NW: Originally from Arlington, Texas, Weith said he grew up with a family that fixed something multiple times before throwing it away and bought something newer. In the past house he owned, he said he tried to respect the simple mid-century architecture of the 1950s brick ranch, although it did involve some modern work.
This time, Weith said they are trying to respect as much of the house as they can without making it look like a museum. There’s no plans to take walls down, replace any woodwork or design features that are original to the house.
“We took on this project to try to challenge ourselves with something far different than either of us have done before,” he said. “Exterior work is new to us. And the careful treatment of every part of the house is also making us learn new skills we take with us for future projects.”
WHEN THEY bought the house last June, they each owned their own houses that they bought before, both of which were still being worked on. Weith said he decided to sell my house in Tonawanda, but Mordecai wanted to finish the bigger projects on his house before cracking open a new can worms.
“These projects kept us from really getting started on the house until this year,” he explained. “COVID also kept us busy with Damian’s work adjusting to part-time in person in the fall and school starting back up for me.”
Since then, two duo managed to repair some leaks on the roof, chop down a horde of trumpet vines attacking the house and pull off much of the rotted wood from the built-in gutter system and cornices that help give second-empire houses such character, Weith said.
In the past few months, they’ve worked on stripping wallpaper off rooms and stripping the dozen layers of paint on the trim throughout the house. Weith said they’ll wait until the roofing and gutter system work is done this summer to do any major finishing work inside.
Looking ahead, Weith said much of the work that still needs to be done is the plumbing to most of the upstairs, a new water main to the street, the gas lines, re-slating the roof, repointing washed out mortar on the north side of the house, re-glaze and restore the wood windows and repair damaged plaster.
Because the pandemic has really shaken things up in terms of long-term goals, Mordecai said their goal right now is to just get the house restored.
“It feels great knowing that this designation could encourage future owners to continue preserving the house,” he said.
“It’s nice to know that we are bringing recognition to a small town like Gowanda and showing that rural towns have a rich history which deserve to be preserved,” Weith added.
The State and National Registers are the official lists of buildings, structures, districts, landscapes, objects and sites significant in the history, architecture, archaeology and culture of New York and the nation.
There are more than 120,000 historic properties throughout the state listed on the National Register of Historic Places, individually or as components of historic districts. Property owners, municipalities and organizations from communities throughout the state sponsored the nominations.
Once recommendations are approved by the commissioner, who serves as the State Historic Preservation Officer, the properties are listed on the New York State Register of Historic Places and then nominated to the National Register of Historic Places, where they are reviewed and, once approved, entered on the National Register.
