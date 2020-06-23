BRADFORD, Pa. — Though things will look and feel a little different than in years past, the annual Golf “Fore” Heroes tournament to benefit the Wounded Warriors Project is still set for July 11 at the Pine Acres Country Club.
Now in its fifth year, the tournament has raised just over $35,000 for the WWP.
The idea came about from retired Army NCO Robert Mitchell, who returned home to Bradford and approached Pine Acres about a tournament to benefit the WWP, of which Mitchell was an alumnus.
Mitchell wanted to give back to a program that helped him after serving in Iraq, and felt that his love for golf was a good way to do so.
And so in 2016, the inaugural Golf “Fore” Heroes event was held, featuring 16 Wounded Warriors Project alumni from Western Pennsylvania and the Bradford area.
Since then, the event has raised roughly $9,000 per year, something C.J. Mackey, president of Pine Acres, attributes to the Bradford community and the cause itself.
“I think the event has continued to be successful for multiple reasons. First and foremost is the cause. People in this area have tremendous respect for our nation’s veterans and they’re always willing to show support.
“Second, our committee has done an amazing job every year, and I continue to be inspired by their commitment. Lastly, I think this tournament offers a lot to the player. We have a lot of auction items, cool prizes, a band … you just really get a lot for the cost.”
AS IT’S been in years past, the 2020 edition of Golf “Fore Heroes” will be more than just an outing on the greens. The day also features live music — this year, Country Traction will be performing at around 7 p.m. — as well as a Warrior Ceremony, which includes the singing of the national anthem and a color guard presentation. The live music portion of the evening is open to the public.
However, this year, the traditional dinner and drinks that followed the tournament won’t be taking place in its usual form.
“With the new capacity requirements, it’s just not possible to have a formal sit-down dinner,” Mackey said. “But, we are currently working on some different options.”
Because the tournament is still figuring out the logistics of food options, a price for this year’s event has not been set. For updates, visit www.GolfForeHeroes.com.
The dinner won’t be the only change, either. This year, carts will be set up before the tournament begins to allow for social distancing. They’ll be staged at different spots around the clubhouse.
In addition, touch points at registration will be minimized, and person-to-person contact will be kept at a minimum. As such, this year’s Chinese auction is completely online, and there will be no golf ball launcher this year.
Even with the changes, turnout is strong, according to Mackey.
“We’re very close to the tournament being full,” he noted.
As such, the tournament is asking those still wishing to play call and book a spot for their four-member team.
“We would prefer that they have their entire foursome confirmed with the pro shop before tournament day,” Mackey added. “It just helps everything flow smoothly.”
The tournament also accepts sponsors of varying levels. For more information on how to sponsor the event, email info@golfforeheroes.com.
For more information on Golf “Fore” Heroes, visit www.GolfForeHeroes.com, call 814-598-4054 or email info@golfforeheroes.com. This year’s event is slated to begin with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.