ALLEGANY — With an unpredictable bounce or two, the Allegany-Limestone boys soccer team quickly found the golden goal it needed to make it back to the sectional title game.
Just 90 seconds into the first overtime period, Allegany-Limestone’s Connor Bates scored the game-winner, putting a header on a ball that bounced off a Royalton-Hartland defender after A-L’s Zach Luce sent a corner kick toward the near post. A-L’s 2-1 overtime Section 6 Class B2 semifinal win Thursday sent the top-seeded Gators back to the final, where it will play host to No. 2 Fredonia on Saturday.
“You hate to see it defensively, it’s just a mess in front of the goal,” Gators coach Jon Luce said. “It’s just whoever’s going to get the last touch on the ball and that’s typically going to happen, whether it’s the defense clearing it out or the offense just pokes in, you don’t know where it’s going to go, it’s just deflecting like a pinball machine. We were fortunate to get a foot on the ball, put it in the direction toward the net and we were fortunate to have the ball go in the back of the net.”
The No. 5 Western New York small school this week (Roy-Hart was seventh and Fredonia sixth), A-L (14-2-2) will play in its second consecutive sectional title game, and sixth in the last seven years.
A-L trailed after little more than five minutes into the game, when Roy-Hart’s Peter Martillotta scored on a direct kick from just outside the penalty area, sending a ball around a wall of defenders to the left corner and out of reach for Gator goalkeeper Jack Conroy.
Luce said allowing an early goal off a penalty call so close to the net didn’t shake his team’s confidence, as the Gators immediately produced offensive opportunities, but couldn’t score until the end of the half.
“I think they brushed it off pretty well. We had a lot of opportunities as soon as that goal happened,” he said. “It was four minutes into the game so we had a lot of game left. I was super proud of the way they brushed it off and continued to fight. I thought we had several opportunities right after that happened so I don’t think it affected us that much.
“We were upset we gave up a free kick right in front of the net, the kid had a great shot, put it right in the corner. There’s probably not a keeper that’s going to make that save, he just put a perfect shot in.”
Maddox DeLong found the equalizer in the 38th minute with a long, high-arcing shot from near midfield that bounced directly in front of the goal line and into the net
“It’s super hard for a keeper to make that judgement whether it’s going to drop in front of the crossbar or behind him,” Luce said. “It’s super hard for any keeper, whatever level you are. Do we practice it? No, but what we really want to do is try to put the ball on net to get an opportunity, so that’s what he did there and that’s what we need to do all game. There were a couple times we had the ball on net and we had chances to score every single time.”
Conroy made three saves.
“It was a pretty physical game, but like the officials said, it was a good, clean, hard physical game,” Luce noted. “There weren’t any cheap shots, everyone was trying to play the ball and we were fortunate enough to get it into the net.”
Roy-Hart fell to 9-4.
A-L has shut out opponents 12 times this year and held them to one goal three times. Its only two games with more than one goal allowed resulted in its two losses (to Williamsville North and Maple Grove).
“We knew we had a solid defense coming into the season,” Luce said, “but we were lacking just that one thing: that anticipation of knowing what the opponent’s going to do, kind of reading what they’re doing and feeding off what they’re going to give us.
“I thought especially our two center backs are one of the best (duos) in the game, they work well together, they take away the opponent’s top scoring threat, but our outside backs are doing a much better job of anticipating what’s happening next which is I think what they were missing all last year and the beginning of this year. We weren’t reading what was going to happen and now we’re doing a great job of anticipating what’s happening, so it’s just making us that much better on the back side.”