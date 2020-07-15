OLEAN — The 7th Annual Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce (GOACC) Corporate Golf Classic was held Monday at Bartlett Country Club, drawing 24 foursomes from local businesses.
Siemens/Dresser-Rand won the Corporate Division for the third-straight year with the team of Rich Davis, Bob Forness, Marcus Aiello and Jeff Crouch. Scott Rotary Seals took the Community Division with the team of Josh Rodman, John Forrest, Brian Rodman and Scott Barry. The “closest to the pin” winners were John Nick Forrest (No. 3), Theresa Raftis (No. 7), Janae Kosciol (No. 9) and Adam McDow (No. 15). John Mucke was the winner of the putting contest.
The GOACC Corporate Golf Classic, a four-player scramble, was created by chamber members in 2013 as an additional element to the existing, and successful, Corporate Challenge 5K. This year’s event was up from 22 teams in 2019 despite the current circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each year, 50/50 proceeds from the event are donated to a community cause/effort. This year, the Classic was able to donate $500 to the Canticle Farm Endowment with the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.