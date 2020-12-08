ALLEGANY — Thanks to the generosity of the community, five more families that were not originally listed on the Gift Tree have been adopted.
Megan Davis, coordinator of the program, said the original slate of 102 families was adopted within a week of the families’ needs published in the Olean Times Herald, which co-sponsors the annual program.
“One adopter stepped forward to adopt an extra family … every year people amaze me by stepping up,” Davis said on Monday. “And donations to the Gift Tree Fund were used to help four extra families.”
“The extra families were submitted after our original deadline,” Davis explained. “Each year we anticipate extra needs to come up. A local school counselor and a case manager from the Parent Education Program both called to ask for assistance for families that are facing hardship. “The Gift Tree Fund was able to meet these needs. Volunteer shoppers, and even case managers who referred (families), assisted with the gift shopping both online and locally.”
With that said, gifts for all 107 families — 443 people — may be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at The Hall, located in the former Allegany High School, or Maple and Fourth Complex, at 80 N. 4th St. To access The Hall, donors should use the rear parking lot of the building, which has its own separate entrance. Face masks are required for all of those who drop off gifts. Those who prefer may wait in their vehicle and have their gifts picked up by volunteers who will monitor the parking lot.
On a related note, Davis said the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation and the Carroll and Dolores Anstaett Gift Tree Fund donated over $1,200 in Olean Chamber of Commerce Gift Certificates to be distributed randomly in a portion of Gift Tree family packages.
“What we do is go around and randomly place those gift certificates in a portion of the gifts at Gift Tree,” Davis stated. “We don’t have enough to give to everyone, so we look for families in this area who can benefit from the Chamber of Commerce gift certificates. And it gives us the opportunity to support local businesses.”
Another generous contribution was made by the Olean Fire Department that offered to distribute four random Christmas dinners to families with Gift Tree. The fire department also had provided four random dinner packages to Gift Tree families at Thanksgiving.
“The fire department wrote to me on Friday and said it was a joy doing the Thanksgiving distribution and they had the funds to do it for Christmas, also,” Davis said, noting the fire department also adopted Gift Tree families on the list.
Davis said these extra contributions have been appreciated by the Gift Tree organizers, and likely have lifted the holiday spirit for those providing the items.
“They’re (likely) having fun doing it, feeling good helping others and wanting to think of others,” she said of the fire department and additional donors. “It’s just great.”
For more information, call 372-6283 or visit www.interfaithcaregiversinc.org